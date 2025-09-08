Second floor of Ram Mandir to house Ram Katha temple

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to develop the second floor of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as a Ram Katha temple, dedicated to preserving and showcasing scriptures related to Lord Ram. The Ram Katha temple is being designed as a knowledge centre and not for public worship (Sourced)

The floor will display Ramayans from countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, and Nepal, along with versions written in several Indian languages including Tamil, Kannada, Odia, and those from the North Eastern states. Research work on Hindu scriptures will also be carried out here.

“The second floor of the Ram Temple will be dedicated to the Ram Katha temple, which will serve as a repository of knowledge about Lord Ram and his teachings,” Anil Mishra, member of the Trust, said. He added that scriptures, manuscripts, published books, and research works from across the world would be collected and preserved. The texts will be available in multiple languages, offering a resource for scholars and researchers.

“The Ram Katha temple is being designed as a knowledge centre and not for public worship,” he pointed out.

Currently, the ground floor of the temple has been consecrated with the idol of Ram Lalla for devotees to offer prayers. The first floor houses the Ram Darbar with idols of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughan, and Hanuman.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the upcoming three-day flag hoisting ceremony at the temple beginning November 23. Around 10,000 attendees are expected for the event.