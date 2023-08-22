News / Cities / Lucknow News / ‘Second Inning’—LDA’s housing solution for senior citizens

‘Second Inning’—LDA’s housing solution for senior citizens

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 22, 2023 01:00 AM IST

“Flats will be given to senior citizens aged 60 years and above on lease. They will not be able to sell them,” said LDA vice-chairman Indramani Tripathi on Monday.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is expected to launch a housing project for senior citizens who either stay away from their children or don’t have anyone to take care of them.

The housing complex will also have a club house, a gymnasium, a yoga and meditation centre, a physiotherapy centre, a community kitchen, a lawn and a swimming pool. (For representation)

Named ‘Second Inning Home’, a seven-floor residential complex will be erected at Viraj Khand, Gomti Nagar in the city as part of the project, if LDA officials are to be believed.

However, the allottees would be able to transfer their lease to other senior citizens, he added.

On each floor, eight studio flats of 400 sq feet each will come up. The flats will be designed in such a way that each has spaces for a balcony, a bathroom and a dressing room.

The housing complex will also have a club house, a gymnasium, a yoga and meditation centre, a physiotherapy centre, a community kitchen, a lawn and a swimming pool.

The agency that will take care of the maintenance of the society will also deploy an ambulance there for emergency use by residents.

The project will come up on a 2500 sq.meter land. It will be a part of another group housing project in the same area. For the entire project, the development authority has identified a 30,000 sq.feet land in Viraj Khand.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
