Security upped ahead of Mainpuri bypoll today

Agra Ahead of the high-octane Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypolls on Monday, the administration has stepped up security with heavy deployment of forces, according to an official on Sunday. Para military Force, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel and 20,000 state police personnel are being deployed at 1756 polling booths at 1269 polling centres all over Mainpuri district to ensure peaceful, free and fair polling.

“We consider the entire district as sensitive and there is no room for laxity for polling on Monday. Sufficient police force, including paramilitary force, PAC and state policemen are being deployed as per the standards prescribed by the Election Commission,” said Kamlesh Dixit, superintendent of police (SP) Mainpuri.

“Security personnel in plain clothes are also being stationed and mobile teams will be kept in alert mode to reach the spot within 5 minutes of information, wherever and whenever required,” he said.

Polling parties began moving from the district headquarter in Mainpuri on Sunday evening, accompanied by police teams for security.

The entire parliamentary constituency has been divided in 163 sectors and 28 zone for better management of force. In all, 17,42,948 voters are to cast their votes for six candidates, prominent being BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya and Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav.

All eyes are on Monday’s polling after the high pitched election campaign, as chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath came twice during campaign and former CM and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, barring a few days, camped in Mainpuri.

The parliamentary constituency of Mainpuri comprises four assembly seats: Kisni, Mainpuri city, Karhal and Bhongaon in Mainpuri district and Jaswant Nagar, housing the all-important Saifai, in Etawah district.

The BJP had won Mainpuri city and Bhongaon seats in the last assembly elections earlier this year and SP continues its hold on Kisni and Karhal, from where SP president Akhilesh Yadav is MLA. The Jaswant Nagar seat in Etawah district was won by Shivpal Yadav who recently patched up with his nephew Akhilesh Yadav during the election campaign.

The bypoll has been necessitated by the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav on October 10. Yadav had won from Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat for five terms while the BJP has never won Mainpuri parliamentary seat even during Modi wave of 2014 and in the 2019 general elections.