Seers attend swearing-in; VHP workers in Ayodhya celebrate with crackers
lucknow news

Seers attend swearing-in; VHP workers in Ayodhya celebrate with crackers

The second tenure of the Yogi Adityanath-led government will be better than the first. All pending projects in Ayodhya will be completed, says Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi
Sadhus reach to attend oath-taking ceremony of UP goverment at Ekana stadium in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Sadhus reach to attend oath-taking ceremony of UP goverment at Ekana stadium in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 10:23 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW A large number of seers from Ayodhya and other parts of UP attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Yogi Adityanath government 2.0 at the Ekana stadium here on Friday.

The state government had invited heads of various maths and sects in Ayodhya for the event.

Mahant Suresh Das of Digambar Akhada, head priest of Hanuman Garhi temple Ramesh Das and Raju Das also of Hanuman Garhi were among several saints who graced the occasion.

Members of the Akhada Parishad from Prayagraj, seers from Varanasi, Vindhyachal, Chitrakoot and other parts of the state were present at the ceremony. Several members of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and Mahant Dhinendra Das, head of the Nirmohi Akhada, also attended the ceremony.

“The second tenure of the Yogi Adityanath-led government will be better than the first. All pending projects in Ayodhya will be completed,” said Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi.

Meanwhile, VHP workers in Ayodhya’s Karsevakpuram celebrated the swearing-in ceremony by bursting fire crackers.

“We are expecting more development in Ayodhya in the second tenure of the BJP government,” said Sharad Sharma, VHP spokesperson, who operates from Karsevakpuram.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 25, 2022
