Seers attend swearing-in; VHP workers in Ayodhya celebrate with crackers
LUCKNOW A large number of seers from Ayodhya and other parts of UP attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Yogi Adityanath government 2.0 at the Ekana stadium here on Friday.
The state government had invited heads of various maths and sects in Ayodhya for the event.
Mahant Suresh Das of Digambar Akhada, head priest of Hanuman Garhi temple Ramesh Das and Raju Das also of Hanuman Garhi were among several saints who graced the occasion.
Members of the Akhada Parishad from Prayagraj, seers from Varanasi, Vindhyachal, Chitrakoot and other parts of the state were present at the ceremony. Several members of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and Mahant Dhinendra Das, head of the Nirmohi Akhada, also attended the ceremony.
“The second tenure of the Yogi Adityanath-led government will be better than the first. All pending projects in Ayodhya will be completed,” said Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi.
Meanwhile, VHP workers in Ayodhya’s Karsevakpuram celebrated the swearing-in ceremony by bursting fire crackers.
“We are expecting more development in Ayodhya in the second tenure of the BJP government,” said Sharad Sharma, VHP spokesperson, who operates from Karsevakpuram.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics