Senior citizen’s eco-friendly message is loud, clear and wearable!
LUCKNOW “Kapde ka jhola lekar bazaar jaana hai aur plastic se chhutkara paana hai (go to the market with a cloth bag and get rid of plastic),” says Krishnanand Rai, 62, to propagate his message in favour of the plastic ban.
Rai wears an apron-like cloth with a message that reads – ‘Dharti maiyya kaanp rahi hai…paryawaran bachana hai. Prakriti ki raksha bahut zaroori hai…jan-jan ko batlana hai’ (The earth is trembling, the environment has to be saved, it is essential to protect the nature and hence, it is necessary to tell the people).
He also attends every event or social gathering with a steel glass and a cloth bag in hand. “I carry these to give people a message that we should limit our luxuries for the betterment of nature and earth. If everyone starts thinking this way, we’ll be able to rectify the faults we’ve made,” said Rai, who also calls himself a Bhojpuri poet.
A resident of Ghazipur, Rai retired as a senior accountant from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board in 2020. He pedals 50 kms from Kalyanpur, where he currently lives, to different parts of Lucknow whenever there are any events on environment or pollution.
“When the Central Pollution Control Board (CPBC) saw my interest in the environment, they gave me this banner to wear and urged me to promote the social message wherever I go,” stated Rai, who was present at an event organized on International Plastic Ban Free Day on July 3.
