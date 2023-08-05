It’s victory of truth, say U.P. Cong leaders on SC relief to Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari on Friday said the Supreme Court’s stay on senior party leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case for the ‘Modi’ surname remark was a victory of truth. Congress workers celebrating in Lucknow after the SC stayed party leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a criminal defamation case. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Speaking to media persons in Lucknow, Tiwari said the victory of truth in the case brought into focus the manner in which the BJP government reacted to Rahul Gandhi’s conviction. He said Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad seat in Kerala soon after his conviction and the BJP government got the bungalow, allotted to him as an MP, vacated in a hurried manner.

He said the countdown of the BJP government had now begun and Rahul Gandhi would emerge victorious in 2024 Lok Sabha election. Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra ‘Mona’ also called the SC’s stay a victory of truth, saying she was hopeful of it.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Brijlal Khabri, in a press statement, has welcomed the SC’s decision. He said the people across the country were happy with the SC’s move and this decision brought special happiness to the people of Wayanad. The partymen distributed sweets as the news about the SC’s stay reached the UPCC headquarters here.