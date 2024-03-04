Several U.P. districts surpass vaccination target

LUCKNOW: Several districts in Uttar Pradesh have surpassed the vaccination target, achieving over 100% rates, according to a statement issued by the health department. Gautam Buddh Nagar achieved highest vaccination rate of 134.12%. Gautam Buddh Nagar achieved highest vaccination rate of 134.12%. (Pic for representation)

UP had set a target of vaccinating 42,93,472 children in the financial year 2023-24. By December 2023, vaccination had been completed for 41,41,003 children. Twenty districts in the state have achieved a cent per cent target, with the top five districts being Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Amroha, Mau and Saharanpur.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Five districts exhibiting sluggish vaccination rates were also listed out in a review meeting chaired by the chief minister. These districts, namely Lalitpur, Siddharthnagar, Bhadohi, Jalaun and Sonbhadra demonstrated vaccination rates ranging from 69.51 per cent to 81.14 per cent.

The chief minister reprimanded officials of these districts for poor performance and gave instructions to achieve the target of 100 percent vaccination. Following the instructions, the vaccination campaign in these districts had been accelerated, said the press statement.

By December 2023, 2,944,433 children were born, with 2,785,207 infants born in government delivery centres. Among them, 1,983,224 infants received the Hepatitis B birth dose, while for the remaining inquiry is being done.