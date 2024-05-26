letters@htlive.com Severe heat wave conditions to persist next week in Uttar Pradesh (Rajesh Kumar/ht photo)

The met department has predicted that there would be no let up from heat as following significant rise in day temperatures, heat wave conditions have resurfaced over south-west U.P.

The met office has issued red, orange and yellow alerts for the coming days in various parts of the state. Red alert means extreme weather conditions and the need for authorities to take affirmative action.

This alert has been sounded for six districts for Monday including Mathura, Firozabad, Etawah, Agra, Jalaun, Jhansi and nearby areas. Met office officials said during a red alert, there’s a significant risk to life and property and thus it is meant to advise masses to take immediate action to protect themselves.

An orange alert, which indicates severe level warning, has been issued for Sunday in 14 districts of west U.P. and Bundelkhand including Mathura, Hathras, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Kanpur Dehat and adjacent areas.

Orange alert has also been sounded for Monday for Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Kanpur Dehat, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mainpuri, Auraiya, Etah and other surrounding areas.

Orange alert also indicates weather could worsen and that people should be prepared for significant changes in weather conditions and ensure they are equipped to handle emergencies, according to the IMD.

A yellow alert, advising people to stay alert, has also been sounded 14 other districts including Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur City, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Kasganj and nearby areas.

Similar alerts have also been issued for Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Kanpur, Unnao, Raebareli, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Sambhal, Badaun and nearby areas next week.

Yellow alert is an advisory of sorts to remind the masses that while weather conditions won’t pose a threat to the people, those engaged in certain activities may be at potential risk.

AGRA SIZZLES AT 45.2 DEGREE CELSIUS

Agra recorded a high of 45.2°C and Orai at 45.2°C was only a shade less followed by Jhansi (44.5), Kanpur (IAF-44.4), Prayagraj (43.6), Varanasi BHU and Ballia at 43 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman said strong surface winds with speed of 25-35 kmph are very likely over the state and added that heat wave to severe heat wave conditions were very likely at isolated places over west UP and over east UP. The nights would continue to be warm as well in isolated places across the state.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lucknow too is on the rise with day temperature soaring to 41.7 degree Celsius and night at 31.3 which is 5.8 degree Celsius above normal on Saturday.

“Forecast for Lucknow is mainly clear sky. Strong surface winds with speed of 25-35 kmph were very likely over the area. Maximum and minimum temperature on Sunday will be around 430 C and 320C respectively,” the met office officials said.

Met department has issued a warning of the likelihood of warm night conditions over the area.

The weatherman said maximum temperatures are likely to rise further in coming days which may result in reappearance of heat wave over east UP from May 26 & further intensification over west UP.

HOTTEST NIGHT in LAKHIMPUR KHERI

Lakhimpur Kheri recorded the hottest night in May in history (1951-2024) with minimum temperature 32°C, while Lucknow recorded the fifth hottest night in May in history (1950-2024) with 31.3°C and the hottest night since 2020, said Atul Kumar of met department, Lucknow.

LUCKNOWITES FEEL THE HEAT

People in the state capital admitted that harsh weather conditions had forced them to alter their schedule. Fitness enthusiasts said that they are waking up earlier than usual to follow their fitness routine while businessmen like Mohit Jaggi, 50, said they had advised staff to alter their field visit time.

“I have advised workers to avoid transporting goods and manufactured products of my factory when the heat is at its peak,” Jaggi said.

Poonam , 35, a domestic help said she had altered her work visit timings and added that now she even relied on public transport as walking in such conditions is exhausting.

DOCTORS SUGGEST MEASURES TO BEAT THE HEAT

Doctors feel high temperature and low humidity were troubling people and advised that people should stay hydrated. “Unless very important avoid going out of house or office between 12 noon and 4 pm,” said Prof Samir Misra, senior faculty King George’s Medical University.

“Drink water every hour, even without feeling thirsty. It is the best way to beat the heat. You may drink water according to need during your stay outdoor,” said Dr Kauser Usman, senior faculty department of medicine at KGMU. Covering head while going out, keeping some water with you while travelling and wearing cotton, comfort-fit clothes are other suggestion doctors gave.