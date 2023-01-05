Home / Cities / Lucknow News / SGPGI Lucknow to recruit 905 nurses soon

SGPGI Lucknow to recruit 905 nurses soon

Published on Jan 05, 2023 10:53 PM IST

The Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has advertised vacancies for nurses

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has advertised vacancies for nurses. Candidates who have to apply by January 25, will have to give a computer-based online test.

“The medium of examination would be English. The institute has advertised 905 posts. All the candidates can see PGI website for full details. OBC, EWS and general candidates will have to pay an application fee of 1180. While SC and ST candidates will have to pay 708 as application fee,” said director SGPGIMS professor Radha Krishna Dhiman.

There will be 191 vacancies for SC, 19 for ST, 243 for OBC, 90 for EWS and 362 for general. Couple of months back, SGPGI had recruited about 400 nurses, technicians and other paramedical staff.

