SGPGIMS gets advanced nephrology operation theatre

Published on Nov 20, 2022 09:24 PM IST

The OT was inaugurated on Saturday by director of the institute Professor RK Dhiman, who claimed that it was the country's first interventional nephrology OT to be established in any government institution.

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) will now be able to offer better treatment for medical conditions arising from dialysis such as the frequent formation of blood clots in veins and shrinkage of veins as it has been equipped with an advanced nephrology operation theatre (OT).

The OT was inaugurated on Saturday by director of the institute Professor RK Dhiman, who claimed that it was the country’s first interventional nephrology OT to be established in any government institution.

“This interventional OT will be a boon for people suffering from all kinds of kidney diseases. The new unit will also benefit people from Bihar, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Nepal and Bangladesh,” Prof Dhiman said.

“As more and more district-level hospitals are offering dialysis treatment under the prime minister’s national dialysis programme, the requirement for vascular access has increased. And this facility is a step in this direction.”

Professor Narayan Prasad, the nephrology department head, said: “The necessity for the interventional OT was felt a long time ago...The advanced operation theatre is fully equipped with facilities for digital substation angiography (DSA) and C-arm that are used for the treatment of vascular access failure, thrombectomy and arteriovenous fistuloplasty.”

SGPGIMS’ department of nephrology has been relocated to the emergency and renal transplant centre, which has 110 dialysis stations, two operation theatres, 97 clinical nephrology beds and an 11-bed ICU.

Sunday, November 20, 2022
