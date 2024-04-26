 Shah prays in Kaal Bhairav temple, holds meeting with senior leaders in Kashi - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
Shah prays in Kaal Bhairav temple, holds meeting with senior leaders in Kashi

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 26, 2024 05:54 AM IST

Party sources said that Shah first took feedback about the ongoing preparations in Varanasi and adjoining seats going to polls in the seventh and last phase. Thereafter, he told the party leaders to focus on strengthening the booths, said the sources.

VARANASI Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday offered prayers in Kaal Bhairav Temple here and sought blessings of the deity. Before that, he held a crucial meeting with senior leaders of BJP Kashi region.

According to sources, Shah asked the senior leaders to stay in touch with Panna Pramukhs and guide them. (HT FILE)
Shah, on a two-day visit to Kashi, held a meeting at the central election office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday. Shah also inaugurated the office.

According to sources in the party, the meeting was attended by BJP national general secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal, U.P. general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh, Varanasi Lok Sabha in-charge Satish Dwivedi, Varanasi parliamentary constituency coordinator Ashwini Tyagi, Varanasi district and city unit in-charge MLC Arun Pathak, district unit president Hansraj Vishwakarma, city unit president Vidyasagar Rai and MLAs of five constituencies falling under Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.

Party sources said that Shah first took feedback about the ongoing preparations in Varanasi and adjoining seats going to polls in the seventh and last phase.

Thereafter, he told the party leaders to focus on strengthening the booths, said the sources.

According to sources, Shah asked the senior leaders to stay in touch with Panna Pramukhs and guide them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the BJP candidate from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, whereas the Congress has fielded UPCC president Ajay Rai.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Shah prays in Kaal Bhairav temple, holds meeting with senior leaders in Kashi
