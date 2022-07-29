Shah reviews security plan for Ram temple complex
LUCKNOW Home minister Amit Shah reviewed security arrangements for Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi complex at a high-level meeting with UP’s top officials even as the Yogi Adityanath government was considering an elaborate security plan for all other prominent temples following the Gorakhnath temple attack two months ago, said officials.
UP chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and senior police officials attended the meeting chaired by the home minister in Delhi on Thursday, they said.
“The Union home minister reviewed the security plan being put in place for the 70-acre Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya where a grand Ram temple is being built,” an official said.
While the chief secretary could not be contacted, DGP DS Chauhan said he was not present in the Delhi meeting. “I did not attend the meeting you are referring to. The home ministry can share details of the meeting,” he maintained.
Top officials were believed to have briefed Shah on the security arrangements made so far and the plan being chalked out for future when the temple would be ready and be opened for devotees. The home minister issued directions to officials after reviewing the preparations. The temple construction work is in full swing and it may be opened for ‘darshan’ from December 2023.
The state government, it is said, had chalked out the security plan on the recommendation of a central government agency that reviewed and assessed the present and future security system for the Ram temple complex.
Simultaneously, the state government was considering a plan for fool-proof security of all other famous temples/religious places too in wake of an incident in Gorakhpur on April 3. A radicalised youth Ahamad Murtaza Abbasi, an IIT-Mumbai graduate, had forcibly entered the Gorakhnath temple and attacked a security personnel stationed there with a knife.
“A proposal for hi-tech security of all temples including the Ayodhya Ram temple, Kashi Vishwanath temple (Varanasi), Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi (Mathura) and Gorakhnath temple (Gorakhpur) is under active consideration and will be rolled out after the same is cleared by the chief minister,” said a home department official dealing with the issue. CM Yogi Adityanath holds the home portfolio as well.
The proposal with regard to the security plan for all important temples in UP had been sent to the state home department by the DGP office on an expert committee’s recommendations. “The committee was set up for suggesting a hi-tech security plan for all the important temples following the security breach in the Gorakhnath temple in April,” the official said. He, however, refused divulging details of the proposal.
-
Pune’s weekly Covid positivity rate highest in Maharashtra
Pune district's weekly Covid positivity rate remains highest in Maharashtra even as daily cases have seen a decrease. Positivity rate in Pune district is 18.03 per cent against Maharashtra's 5.08. Between July 20 and July 26, Pune district reported 4,646 more cases in Pune district whereas the count was 5,274 (July 13 and July 19). After Pune, Mumbai has reported the second highest count in Maharashtra at 1,805.
-
Ludhiana: Man held for duping people in name of Ujjwala Scheme
Sahnewal police arrested a man for for duping labourers on the pretext of helping them get gas cylinder connections under the Prime Minister's Ujjwala Scheme. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Prashar, 42, of Jaspalon village, who works as a driver at an LPG cylinder supply company. Police have recovered 11 filled forms of Ujjwala scheme, 604 unfilled forms, a fingerprint scanner and ₹3,000 from him.
-
Mandatory to give written, oral exams for ‘combine passing’: SPPU
The University Authority Board of Savitribai Phule Pune University has decided on “combine passing” for examinations of all faculty for the summer session of academic year 2021-22. The university issued a circular on July 28 stating that it is mandatory for students to appear in both written and oral/practical exams. It has been approved to declare results of this year's exam — oral, practical, internal and written examinations — taking them together and not separately.
-
Ludhiana: 48-year-old man kidnapped, thrashed, 8 booked
The victim, Mahinder Singh, 48, of New Shimlapuri, told police that Gagandeep Singh of Jhujhar Nagar and Sajandeep Singh of Shimlapuri, who are his neighbours, were into sale of illegal liquor. Mahinder alleged that the accused then called the police to the spot and asked them to lodge a case of liquor smuggling against him. Mahinder said the next day, he filed a complaint with the police, but to no avail. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
-
Traffic diversions in place for Moharram procession
Traffic diversions will remain in effect in different parts of the city in view of Moharram procession on Sunday. The Lucknow Police press note said traffic movement would be completely banned between Kamla Nehru crossing to Pata Nala and from Yahiaganj to Nakkhas and Tudiyaganj. The diverted traffic could reach their destinations via medical college crossing. The press note further said traffic from Lal Madhav trisection to Tudiyaganj and Bulaki Adda had been restricted.
