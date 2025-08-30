Shahjahanpur DM compound case: Woman, lover get life term for mother’s murder

A court in Shahjahanpur on Friday sentenced a woman and her lover, a public works department (PWD) assistant engineer, to life imprisonment for murdering her 60-year-old mother inside the district magistrate’s compound and disfiguring her body with acid two years ago. The case dates back to July 2023, when the victim, Rambeti, was found dead under a cot at her servant quarter residence (Sourced)

According to additional district government counsel (ADGC) Ashish Tripathi, the case dates back to July 2023, when the victim, Rambeti, was found dead under a cot at her servant quarter residence. Her daughter, Pushpa and PWD engineer Rakesh Kumar were later held guilty of the crime.

Prosecution records state Rambeti had objected to Pushpa’s closeness with Rakesh, who was posted at the PWD construction division in Shahjahanpur and lived inside the DM compound. On the night of the incident, the duo struck her on the head with an iron pipe and later poured acid on her face and body to conceal her identity.

The case began when Rambeti’s son Mukesh lodged a complaint after his children found their grandmother’s body. Initially registered against unidentified persons, the case took a turn when CCTV footage captured Rakesh entering Rambeti’s house around 10:39 p.m. and leaving an hour later. Call records also showed frequent conversations between Pushpa and Rakesh.

Inspector Ravindra Singh, who led the investigation, said both accused tried to mislead police, Rakesh claiming the body was still warm and Pushpa blaming neighbours, but their changing statements, phone records, and surveillance data confirmed their role. They later confessed.

Additional Sessions Judge Ashish Verma convicted both, observing that Rakesh had even arranged a separate room for Pushpa to facilitate their meetings. The judgment noted: “The facts, circumstances, and evidence clearly establish that the accused struck Rambeti on the head with an iron rod and poured acid on her eyes, mouth, and other body parts, leading to her death.”