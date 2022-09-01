‘Shikshak Parv’ celebrations in U.P universities from Sept 5
Lectures by eminent scholars / personalities on various themes would also be held, the additional chief secretary, Monika S Garg has said in her letter to all the vice chancellors of state universities.
All universities in Uttar Pradesh (U.P) would celebrate ‘Shikshak Parv’ from September 5 to 9. During the period faculty members will be felicitated, webinar/workshops, panel discussion, book reading sessions, screening of educational films and exhibition on the contribution of teachers in Indian education system would be organised.
She said the University Grants Commission (UGC) decided to celebrate ‘Shikshak Parv’ to recognize the contributions of teachers in taking the National Education Policy-2020 forward.
Garg has directed the higher educational institutions to take note of UGC guidelines, urging universities to celebrate teacher’s day in a befitting manner.
The VC’s have been directed to ensure maximum participation of students in these activities and upload the videos of the programs/events on social media platforms. The universities have also been directed to make photographs of these available on the UGC University Activity Monitoring Portal.
The UGC mandates that keeping contribution of teachers in the development of youth and nation building all higher educational institutions should celebrate Shikshak Parv from September 5.
“The idea behind Shikshak Parv is to acknowledge the dignity of the teaching profession and contribution of teachers in nurturing young minds and nation building,” a letter by the UGC reads.
The NEP-2020 also advocates ensuring high respect for teachers and to inspire the best to join the teaching profession, an official said.
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
In what could give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 after more than two years. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.
Training program to stop bleeding of accident victims launched in Bengaluru
A leading medical college here, along with few other institutions, on Tuesday launched a programme to train volunteers or anyone to stop bleeding of accident victims. The programme is designed to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help a victim with a bleeding wound before professional help arrives, it was stated at the launch.
Water on roads, power cuts at homes: Bengaluru civic mess after overnight rain
Not just those who were out on the roads, even people at their homes - especially people living close to the key Outer Ring Road - faced massive power disruptions. A resident of Mahadevapura, Suvarnalekha Ravi, speaking to HT, shared her experience. Residents of some posh gated societies too faced the impact of flooded roads. Long power outages too tested the patience of residents.
Just one third of trees transplanted last three years survived: Delhi forest dept
New Delhi: Only one-third of the 16,461 trees transplanted in the national capital over the last three years have survived, according to data submitted by the forest department to the Delhi high court. The data shows that only one infrastructure project in Delhi that involved transplantation of trees could meet the Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy's survival rate threshold of 80%. The Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy was officially notified in December, 2020.
