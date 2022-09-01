‘Shikshak Parv’ celebrations in U.P universities from Sept 5

All universities in Uttar Pradesh (U.P) would celebrate ‘Shikshak Parv’ from September 5 to 9. During the period faculty members will be felicitated, webinar/workshops, panel discussion, book reading sessions, screening of educational films and exhibition on the contribution of teachers in Indian education system would be organised.

Lectures by eminent scholars / personalities on various themes would also be held, the additional chief secretary, Monika S Garg has said in her letter to all the vice chancellors of state universities.

She said the University Grants Commission (UGC) decided to celebrate ‘Shikshak Parv’ to recognize the contributions of teachers in taking the National Education Policy-2020 forward.

Garg has directed the higher educational institutions to take note of UGC guidelines, urging universities to celebrate teacher’s day in a befitting manner.

The VC’s have been directed to ensure maximum participation of students in these activities and upload the videos of the programs/events on social media platforms. The universities have also been directed to make photographs of these available on the UGC University Activity Monitoring Portal.

The UGC mandates that keeping contribution of teachers in the development of youth and nation building all higher educational institutions should celebrate Shikshak Parv from September 5.

“The idea behind Shikshak Parv is to acknowledge the dignity of the teaching profession and contribution of teachers in nurturing young minds and nation building,” a letter by the UGC reads.

The NEP-2020 also advocates ensuring high respect for teachers and to inspire the best to join the teaching profession, an official said.