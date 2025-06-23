Shine City fraud case: More trouble brewing as ED mulls 7th charge sheet

Accused of defrauding several hundred crores of rupees from their investors, Shine City proprietors are all set to find themselves in another legal soup. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will be filing its seventh charge sheet in the case against chief managing director (CMD) Rashid Naseem, some women relatives and seven others for their alleged connivance in swindling the investors’ money, confirmed senior ED officials. On May 1, the ‘kingpin’ Rashid Naseem was declared a fugitive economic offender. The ED is working to extradite him from Dubai. (For representation)

They said the seventh charge sheet would also include the name of a woman closely associated with Naseem, who has been absconding. Others to be named were three of his relatives, some family friends and four of his close friends. These individuals owned properties in Delhi, Gautambuddha Nagar (Noida) and Mumbai, which have been identified by the ED.

They said the ED has collected evidence against these accused individuals, including statements and property records. The ED’s investigation revealed that Naseem and his associates misappropriated billions of rupees and created movable and immovable properties.

They said the company allegedly collected the amount from its investors through various real estate projects but failed to deliver the promised flats or refund the money. Over 554 FIRs have been registered against Naseem and others, based on which the ED initiated its investigation.

On June 17, the ED attached properties worth ₹55.07 lakh under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in the case. The attached properties are in the form of bank balance held in the account of Mohammad Javed, a resident of Allahabad.

The ED investigation identified the fund trail and revealed that the money collected from customers was layered through multiple transactions, transferred, and ultimately diverted to close associates of the group. One such associate was Javed, who was found to have received a substantial portion of the diverted funds.

The ED had earlier conducted search operations at 18 locations, leading to the recovery of significant digital evidence, incriminating documents related to money laundering, and details of immovable and movable properties. So far, assets worth approximately Rs.264 crore have been provisionally attached, and eight individuals have been arrested in the case. Also, the ED has filed Six Prosecution Complaints (PCs) against 38 entities and individuals and all of which have been taken into cognisance by the Special Court.