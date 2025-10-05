Shivaji museum to be ready by March, says tourism min

A museum dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj coming up in Agra will be completed by March next year, said tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh. Former president Ram Nath Kovind and state tourism minister Jaiveer Singh and at the launch of ‘Jadta Raja’ in Agra. (Sourced)

The minister, along with former president Ram Nath Kovind, launched grand play ‘Jadta Raja’, which depicts the life and achievements of the Maratha ruler, at a specially prepared stage at Kalakriti Auditorium here on Saturday evening. Kovind said that it was his fourth time watching the historical play, and it inspired him every time.

“The development of a nation is measured not only on the basis of GDP figures. Education, health, equal opportunity, transparent rule and social harmony are major pillars on which development stands,” said the former president while praising Raigarh Fort, one of the major forts held by Shivaji.

Kovind applauded the bravery, humility and high values in life maintained by Shivaji. “By following the path shown by Shivaji, we can build ‘atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-dependent Bharat)”, he said in his address on the inaugural day.

In his address, Jaiveer Singh stated that the digital museum, coming up at a place where Shivaji was kept in captivity, would be developed at ₹200 crore and equipped with advanced gadgets and a premium gallery for visitors.

He recalled the measures taken by chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the promotion of the ‘sanatan’ culture in the state.

“Elaborate work is underway at various historical and religious sites in Uttar Pradesh. We have allotted 191 crores for the development and restoration of 101 Shiva temples in Bateshwar. We have spent ₹512 crore towards 55 tourism plans in Agra. Such steps have made UP the number one spot in terms of number of visitors since 2022,” added Singh.

The founder of Divya Prem Sewa Mission, Ashish Gautam, said a time would come when Agra would be remembered for its association with Shivaji Maharaj instead of its association with the Mughals.