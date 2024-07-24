SI among 3 arrested for looting trader

VARANASI Three people , including a sub inspector, were arrested on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in looting ₹42.5 lakh from a trader near Bhiti here on July 22. The accused revealed that they had carried out this loot in a planned manner. (Pic for representation)

According to police, the accused have been identified as Vikas Mishra and Ajai Gupta, both residents of Varanasi and sub inspector Surya Prakash Pandey, a resident of Prayagraj. Two pistols of point 32 bore, live cartridges, ₹8.5 lakh in cash and a bike were recovered from them.

A senior police officer said that during interrogation they confessed to have looted ₹42.5 lakh from a trader Jaipal near Bhiti under Ramnagar police station .

Deputy commissioner of police, Kashi Zone, Gaurav Banswal said that the trio revealed that they stopped a bus on the National Highway near Bhiti and threatened the businessman, who was onboard , with a pistol and forced him to get down . Then they looted the cash from him. They disclosed that Nilesh Yadav, Mukesh Dubey alias Honey and Yogesh Pathak alias Sonu Pathak were also with them.

The accused revealed that they had carried out this loot in a planned manner.

On the instructions of police commissioner Mohit Agarwal, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of BNS, based on the complaint by the trader.

Investigation revealed that sub inspector Pandey, who was involved in the loot, claimed to be part of the crime branch, but he was not posted there, police said.