S-I in Balrampur suspended after video of him beating a man goes viral
Sub-inspector Arun Kumar Gautam of Balrampur district police was suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated against him on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a man and pointing his service pistol at him.
The action came after a video of the sub-inspector beating the man while holding a pistol in one hand inside a private clinic went viral on social media.
The man had gone to the clinic for treatment after his motorcycle rammed into S-I’s bike on Tuesday.
Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Balrampur, Namrita Srivastava, informed that the circle officer (city) Varun Mishra inquired into the matter and recommended action against the sub-inspector for his act.
The ASP said the sub-inspector has been suspended with immediate effect and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against him.
Another police official said the incident took place at Vir Vinay crossing in Balrampur city on Tuesday afternoon when one Mohit Kumar Dikshit’s motorcycle collided with the S-I’s bike.
He said the sub-inspector followed the victim to a nearby private clinic and beat him in public. He said one of the eyewitnesses recorded the video on his mobile and shared it on social media on Wednesday.
-
Punjab VB arrests former minister Gilzian’s nephew in corruption case
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested nephew of former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian, Daljit Singh Gilzian, for allegedly acting as a middleman to collect bribes and kickbacks on behalf of his uncle, who is facing corruption charges. Daljit was arrested from his residence in Sector 37, Chandigarh. Gilzian remained the forest minister during the previous Congress regime.
-
Meat factory case: Cops attach ₹5-crore house of UP ex-minister
MEERUT The police on Wednesday attached a house worth ₹5 crore of former Uttar Pradesh minister Haji Yakoob Qureshi, wanted in connection with a case registered against Qureshi for allegedly running his meat factory after cancellation of its licence. A case was registered against Yakoob Qureshi, his wife Sanjeeda Begum, sons Imran and Feroz on charges of operating their meat factory illegally. Qureshi's meat factory had been sealed earlier, said police.
-
HC allows Pune woman to relocate to Poland with minor daughter
High court judge Bharati Dangre has quashed and set aside a Pune family court order restraining a woman from taking along her minor daughter with her to Poland without the permission of the court. Judge Dangre order was uploaded on the high court website on July 13, 2022.
-
Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case hearing resumes today
VARANASI The district court here on Wednesday, for the second consecutive day, heard the arguments of advocates for the Hindu petitioners against the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's plea challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by Hindu women seeking permission for daily worship at Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex. After that, the court of district judge, AK Vishvesha, fixed July 14 as the next date of hearing in the case.
-
Construction of roads: Chief secretary asks DMs to resolve issues quickly, hand over land to NHAI
Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Wednesday directed district magistrates to speedily resolve issues related to land acquisition, compensation distribution to farmers and hand over the land to the National Highway Authority of India for building roads in the state. Holding a video conference with DMs and other officials to review the progress of the NHAI projects in the state, he said issues related to the land acquisition were hampering NHAI projects.
