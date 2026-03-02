SIR drive: Uttar Pradesh ranks first in citizen ratings on NGSP

Uttar Pradesh has topped the country in citizen ratings on the National Grievance Service Portal (NGSP) among states where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is being carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The state also ranks among the top four in disposal of complaints received on the portal. UP CEO Navdeep Rinwa said the state also ranks among the top four in disposal of complaints received on the portal. (File)

UP chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said the ECI operates the NGSP 2.0 to redress election-related grievances, enabling citizens to register and track complaints and queries online.

He said complaints can be lodged through the ECI voters’ portal (voters.eci.gov.in) or via the ECINET mobile app, using a registered mobile number or email ID. A fixed timeline has been prescribed for resolving each complaint.

During the SIR period in February this year, as many as 22,469 complaints were received in the state, of which 21,864 (97.3%) were resolved within the stipulated timeframe. Uttar Pradesh ranked fourth in the country in terms of complaint disposal during the month, the CEO said.

Rinwa said the state’s performance was significant given its size, with over 12 crore voters enrolled in the draft electoral roll. He added that only smaller states and union territories such as Mizoram, Ladakh and Uttarakhand were ahead of UP in disposal rates, where the volume of complaints is comparatively low.

After redressal, complainants rate the resolution on a scale of 1 to 3 based on their satisfaction. According to citizen ratings recorded last month, Uttar Pradesh secured the highest score in the country, he said.