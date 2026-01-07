SIR: In state capital, Lko Cantt sees steepest decline of 39.11%, Mohanlalganj least at 16.93%

Lucknow recorded the highest drop of over 30% in the number of voters in Uttar Pradesh in the draft electoral rolls published by the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday following the conclusion of the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). According to official data, Lucknow registered a 30.04% decrease followed by Ghaziabad at 28.83%. (For representation)

Names of over 12 lakh or 1.2 million voters (1,200,138) were deleted in Lucknow on a number of grounds, including death, migration and non-submission of enumeration forms, according to the data made available by district magistrate Vishak G on Tuesday.

Out of 3,994,535 electors listed on October 27, 2025, only 2,794,397 submitted enumeration forms by December 26, 2025. Among the 1.2 million uncollectible voters: 535,855 (13.41%) were categorised as permanently shifted,

128,242 (3.21%) as deceased, 49,046 (1.23%) as duplicate entries, 427,705 (10.71%) as untraceable and 59,290 (1.48%) did not return forms after collecting them.

Among the state capital’s nine assembly constituencies, the steepest decline was recorded in Lucknow Cantonment at 39.11%, while Mohanlalganj saw the lowest drop at 16.93%.

In Malihabad, 304,471 voters submitted their enumeration forms by December 26, 2025, compared to 368,641 voters listed in the electoral rolls on October 27, 2025, marking a decline of 17.41%.

In Bakshi Ka Talab, 384,852 voters submitted enumeration forms compared to 495,123 listed on October 27, 2025, reflecting a decline of 22.27%. In Sarojininagar, 4,12,974 voters submitted forms against 6,02,159, marking a decrease of 31.42%.

In Lucknow West assembly constituency, 328,073 voters submitted enumeration forms compared to 470,362 listed on October 27, 2025, reflecting a decline of 30.25%. In Lucknow North, 307,422 voters submitted forms against 499,019, marking a decrease of 38.39%.

In Lucknow East, 292,530 voters submitted enumeration forms compared to 462,625 listed on October 27, 2025, reflecting a decline of 36.77%. In Lucknow Central, 222,598 voters were mapped against 372,000, marking a decrease of 34.61%.

In Lucknow Cantonment, 298,231 voters were mapped against 359,016, showing the steepest decline at 39.11%. In Mohanlalganj, 2,98,231 voters were mapped against 359,016, registering the lowest drop at 16.93%.

During the claims and objections period from January 6 to February 6, 2026, any existing or prospective elector may file claims or objections for inclusion of eligible electors or deletion of ineligible names. The EROs and AEROs are in position to scrutinize such cases by February 27. In addition to that, additional AEROs have been notified as per requirement to dispose of the claims and objections, within the prescribed time limit.