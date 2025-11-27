SIR war rooms in Lucknow in overdrive as December 4 deadline approaches

To ensure timely completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Lucknow district administration has set up assembly constituency-wise war rooms to assist booth-level officers (BLOs) in digitising enumeration forms ahead of the December 4 deadline. The dedicated war room for 173-Lucknow East constituency at Vikas Bhawan in Sarvodaya Nagar, Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

A well-lit hall at Vikas Bhawan in Sarvodaya Nagar has been transformed into a war room to handle data for 173-Lucknow East assembly constituency.

“As the BLOs are busy with the distribution and collection of enumeration forms, the district administration has gone a step forward to assist them in completing the unfinished work on time. Some BLOs are not comfortable in digitisation of data, hence we have made arrangements to help them,” an official said while pleading anonymity.

Similar war rooms have been created at Clock Tower for 171-Lucknow West constituency, ITI-Aliganj for 172-Lucknow North, Institute of Engineering and Technology in Jankipuram for 169-Bakshi Ka Talab, and Shia PG College for 174-Lucknow Central, an official said. In these war rooms, BLOs and their assistants are digitising forms via mobile phones.

BLOs said that the distribution of enumeration forms was nearing completion, and voters were returning duly completed forms to their respective officers. Digitisation of the submitted forms is being carried out in parallel.

BLOs have been instructed to promptly resolve any doubts or queries by voters while filling the forms. An officer on duty said that the goal was to complete the digitisation of all enumeration forms by December 4.

The officers are regularly inspecting the war rooms late in the evening.

When contacted, district magistrate Vishak G said, “The assembly-wise war rooms have been established to ensure the feeding of counting forms is completed within the stipulated time frame. An officer-in-charge has been appointed in each war room to continuously monitor the feeding operations.”