SIT to probe Bareilly violence; 15 more arrested

A 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the violent clashes that erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly following Friday prayers. Meanwhile, with 15 more arrests on Sunday, the number of those nabbed in connection with the September 26 incident rose to 27. Deputy inspector general (DIG), Bareilly range, Ajay Kumar Sahni said the SIT of Bareilly Police will look into all the 10 cases registered in connection with the clashes which left 22 policemen injured. (For Representation)

Deputy inspector general (DIG), Bareilly range, Ajay Kumar Sahni said the SIT of Bareilly Police will look into all the 10 cases registered in connection with the clashes which left 22 policemen injured. He also said that imposition of the National Security Act (NSA) on cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan and other accused cannot be ruled out.

Earlier on Saturday, police arrested Maulana Tauqeer Raza, along with his seven associates, accusing them of instigating violence. “While Maulana was sent to Fatehgarh Central Jail in Farrukhabad, the other seven were lodged in Bareilly Central Jail-2. As a precaution, mobile internet services in the district have been suspended until 12:30 am on September 29,” said Bareilly senior superintendent of police Anurag Arya.

The SSP confirmed that 10 FIRs have been registered — five at Kotwali, two at Baradari, and one each at Qila, Premnagar, and Cantonment police stations.

“So far, 125 named individuals and nearly 3,000 unidentified persons have been booked. Twenty-seven people have been arrested and sent to jail following court orders. Police are using video footage to identify others involved,” he said.

According to the police, the first violent clash occurred near Khalil Higher Secondary School, where protesters pelted stones at senior police officers and even opened fire. Police arrested Maulana and others from the same location. Two motorcycles were also vandalised in the incident, they added.

From the spot, security forces recovered stones, shoes, broken barricades, a country-made pistol, cartridges, blades, knives and petrol-soaked bottles.

The SSP said Maulana Tauqeer Raza has been named in seven of the 10 FIRs. At Kotwali alone, five cases have been lodged against him, with inspector Amit Pandey naming him as the chief conspirator.

Alongside him, 25 others — including a municipal councillor Nadeem — have been booked, while 1,700 remain unnamed. In Premnagar, another case was filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections 191(2), 61(2), 49, 223, 221, 121, 132, 324(3), 352, and 351(2), he added.

While Maulana Tauqeer’s role in mobilising the crowd is evident, police say others may have been involved in planning the violence. Their motives will be probed by the SIT.

Authorities also revealed that some individuals initially submitted a letter to the police stating that no one would march towards Islamia Ground, only to later delete it from WhatsApp groups claiming it was fake and not signed by Maulana. This will also form part of the SIT inquiry.

Meanwhile, normalcy returned to Bareilly on Sunday even as police forces were deployed in sensitive areas and drone surveillance was also being carried out. The Bihari Pur area wore a deserted look, with most shops remaining closed, while markets in other parts of the city were open. Heavy police deployment was seen across the city.