Sitharaman offers prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with her family members, performed the aarti of Lord Ram Lalla and offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Thursday. She also took part in the Rudrabhishek of Lord Mahadev at Kuber Tila. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Thursday. (Sourced)

Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, guided the finance minister through the temple complex, shared detailed insights about the ongoing construction work, and briefed her on the temple’s security plan.

UP finance minister Suresh Khanna, and agriculture minister and Ayodhya district incharge Surya Pratap Shahi were also present on the occasion.

Ayodhya mayor Girish Pati Tripathi said Sitharaman also had a meeting with Ram Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Misra regarding preparations for the flag hoisting programme at the Ram temple, likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sitharaman and chief minister Yogi Adityanath had on Wednesday unveiled the statues of three saint-musicians of South India -- Tyagaraja Swamigal, Purandara Dasa, and Anunachal Kavi.