Six from Rajasthan killed as bus rams van on Yamuna Expressway

Six people from Rajasthan were killed and seven others — including four children — injured when a private double-decker bus rammed into a moving van on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district early Tuesday, police said. A damaged double-decker bus after it rammed into a van early morning, in Hathras on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)

Hathras additional superintendent of police RP Kushwaha said the accident took place around 4am near milestone 141, close to Garhi Hariya village under Sadabad police station limits. The bus was travelling from Delhi to Gorakhpur, while the van was heading from Delhi to Rajakhera in Dholpur district of Rajasthan. All 13 occupants of the van were residents of Dholpur and were returning home to celebrate Holi.

Police said the impact flung the van nearly 10 feet off the road, crushing its rear portion completely. The front of the bus was also damaged, though its passengers escaped unhurt.

Four of the deceased were identified as Dinesh Singh (50), his wife Sunita (48), Vijay Baghel (27) and his wife Pinki Baghel (26), all residents of Gangoli village in Rajakhera, Dholpur district. The identities of two others were yet to be confirmed.

The injured include van driver Virendra. Initially, the injured were taken to Khandauli Community Health Centre. Three critically injured persons were later referred to SN Medical College in Agra for advanced treatment.

The crash caused a long traffic jam on the expressway. Traffic was restored after the damaged vehicles were removed. Bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigation suggests overspeeding and negligence may have led to the accident. Superintendent of police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said the bus driver was attempting to overtake the van at the time of the crash.