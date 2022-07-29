Skill Development Mission introduces Aadhaar-based attendance system to weed out bogus enrollment
The Skill Development Mission that aims to train eligible youth in 14-35 age group in any sector with their selected courses has introduced Aadhaar-based biometric attendance system to ensure transparency in the process and weeding out anomalies such as bogus and inflated enrolment, a state government press release said.
The Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system is utilised for marking real time attendance of enrolled candidates and carry out the registration procedure efficiently, the statement added.
It is noteworthy that the Uttar Pradesh government has intensified its drive to promote the use of technology in different departments to curb pilferages and maintain transparency.
Mission director Andra Vamsi said, “As part of an organisation, we have to ensure prevention of absenteeism, which unfortunately has been very high. So, we have introduced Aadhar-enabled biometric system.”
Vamsi said out of 3 lakh candidates enrolled in the mission for the financial year 2021-22, only about 1.5 lakh have attended the courses so far.
The mission through its district project management units has conducted mobilisation drives to pool up these absentees.
But, financial payments to the skill centres are subject to the visibility of Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance of the candidates.
According to him, the skill centres registered a large number of candidates, but failed to mobilise them for the training. This inflated the payments without the actual work.
He said private skill training centres are being paid ₹30-50 per candidate per hour for a minimum of 300 hours. By curbing such malpractices, the government has succeeded in saving at least ₹9,000 per student.
-
‘Irregularities’ in welfare schemes: Former Sangrur assistant labour commissioner given clean chit
Sangrur: Days after issuing a show-cause notice to then assistant labour commissioner of Sangrur, who is now posted as ALC, Ludhiana, for allegedly giving benefit of welfare schemes to ineligible persons, the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board of the state labour department has given clean chit to him.
-
1.1 lakh Indians, OCI cardholders visited Kartarpur gurdwara using corridor: Govt
New Delhi: A total of 1,10,670 Indians and overseas citizenship of India cardholders visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan using the Kartarpur corridor, the government said on Friday. The corridor linking Dera Baba Nanak in India's Gurdaspur with the gurdwara in Pakistan's Kartarpur was thrown open in November 2019. Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi, about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.
-
Moga to be garbage-free under Swachh Bharat Mission
Moga : Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), the Union government has decided to make villages of two districts of the country, including Moga in Punjab, free of liquid and solid wastes. The second district is in Odisha. Moga deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said the work to make the villages garbage-free will be implemented jointly by the water supply and sanitation department and the panchayati raj department under MGNREGA.
-
Burberry’s new campaign features 4-year-old Sahib as first Sikh model
London : British Luxury brand Burberry has garnered a lot of applause for its inclusive campaign. The luxury brand recently launched their 'Back To School' kidswear campaign featuring London-based four-year-old Sikh child model Sahib Singh. Making waves for being inclusive and bringing to the fore diversity in fashion, Burberry has, for the first time, had a Sikh child model as the brand's face. Netizens are applauding the brand for the representation of South Asian faces.
-
SGPC shoots off legal notice to motivational speaker for animating 10th Sikh guru
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has sent a legal notice to a famous motivational speaker, Dr. Vivek Bindra, for allegedly animating the personality of the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, and depicting the Sikh history in a wrong manner. SGPC assistant secretary, media, Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said that Bindra disobeyed despite the fact that animation or filming of personality of Sikh gurus is forbidden as per the order of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics