Skill Development Mission introduces Aadhaar-based attendance system to weed out bogus enrollment

The Skill Development Mission that aims to train eligible youth in 14-35 age group in any sector with their selected courses has introduced Aadhaar-based biometric attendance system to ensure transparency in the process and weeding out anomalies such as bogus and inflated enrolment, a state government press release said.

The Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system is utilised for marking real time attendance of enrolled candidates and carry out the registration procedure efficiently, the statement added.

It is noteworthy that the Uttar Pradesh government has intensified its drive to promote the use of technology in different departments to curb pilferages and maintain transparency.

Mission director Andra Vamsi said, “As part of an organisation, we have to ensure prevention of absenteeism, which unfortunately has been very high. So, we have introduced Aadhar-enabled biometric system.”

Vamsi said out of 3 lakh candidates enrolled in the mission for the financial year 2021-22, only about 1.5 lakh have attended the courses so far.

The mission through its district project management units has conducted mobilisation drives to pool up these absentees.

But, financial payments to the skill centres are subject to the visibility of Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance of the candidates.

According to him, the skill centres registered a large number of candidates, but failed to mobilise them for the training. This inflated the payments without the actual work.

He said private skill training centres are being paid ₹30-50 per candidate per hour for a minimum of 300 hours. By curbing such malpractices, the government has succeeded in saving at least ₹9,000 per student.