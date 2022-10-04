SKM will push for dismissal of MoS during Nov 26 agitation: Tikait

Stating that Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) would be holding a nationwide agitation in all state capitals on November 26, during which justice for the families of victims of the Tikunia violence would be one of their key demands, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU-Tikait) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said farmers of the country have neither forgotten nor will let the government forget the incident that took place on October 3 last year.

“The Tikunia violence, which claimed the lives of eight persons, will be a key issue for Samyukta Kisan Morcha during its nationwide agitation on November 26,” he said.

Tikait was addressing farmers at the Kaudiyala Ghat gurudwara here on Monday after attending a slew of religious programmes organised to mark the first anniversary of the Tikunia violence.

After paying respects to the four farmers and a journalist, who were among those killed, Tikait said SKM is keeping a close watch on the developments in the case and will continue its fight till justice is done.

“Farmers cannot get justice till minister of state for home affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra continues to hold the post. SKM will press for his dismissal from the post,” he observed.

Tikait urged the farmers to keep away from provocation or violence during the agitation, and put forth their demands peacefully.

He also handed over cheques worth ₹2 lakh to families of each of the four farmers lodged in jail in connection with the killing of two BJP workers and a journalist on October 3, 2021.

Later, flanked by BKU-Tikait district president Dilbag Singh Sandhu and others, Rakesh Tikait handed over a charter of demands to sub-divisional magistrate Nighasan Rajesh Kumar that is to be forwarded to the prime minister of India.

Among other demands, the BKU leaders demanded the withdrawal of cases against the four farmers (presently in jail), dismissal of Ajay Mishra from the cabinet, and jobs for the eligible members of the deceased farmers’ families.

On Sunday evening, Tikait told the reporters called the violence that took place on the next day of Gandhi Jayanti, unfortunate. He blamed the state government for the delay in justice.

“The ruling dispensation neither believes in the legal system nor the Constitution, and misused its power,” he had alleged. HTC