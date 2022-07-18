Smart sensor-based public toilets start coming up in Sangam city
Under the Smart City Project, smart public toilets have been installed for the residents of Sangam city. A total of five such public toilets have already been set up within the city limits, and 70 more will be constructed soon, informed officials.
The entire operation of these toilets, from the opening of the door to the flow of water from taps and its self-cleaning ability, everything is based on smart sensors. The user just has to insert a ₹5 coin to start using the toilet whose walls and toilet seats are all made of steel and the water taps are fitted with sensors, they added.
“An average public toilet requires an average of 7 litres of water per person. But these toilets take about one-third less water i.e. two-and-a-half litres of water. These toilets are environment-friendly and function only when the user puts a coin at the slated space,” said the environment engineer of PNN, Uttam Verma.
Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN) floated a tender for the construction of these state–of–the–art public toilets in January 2021. Technical bids of six agencies which had responded to the tender were opened and after the opening of the financial bids, one of them was selected.
These automatic self-cleaning toilets are being set up in three stages as part of an area-based development project. The agency has to construct 25 toilets at each stage; to start with five such toilets have already been constructed, civic officials shared.
There is also the provision of automatic self-cleaning of the toilets wherein after every ten uses the toilet automatically cleans itself thoroughly. There is a separate provision for male and female users. These toilets would be monitored through the integrated control and command centre (ICCC).
Any malfunctioning or shortage of water would be noticed at ICCC and corrective steps would be taken by the person concerned. The agency, which has constructed these toilets, has been given the responsibility of maintaining these toilets, officials explained.
The sites where the first five toilets have been constructed include one each near Hot Stuff crossing, Gate Number 1 of Chandra Shekhar Azad Park, Elgin road (crossing of Mishra Bhavan), Fire Station and near Boy’s High School.
-
Devotees throng temples on the first Monday of Sawan
City saw a huge rush of devotees to offer prayers to Lord Shiva on the first Monday of Sawan. There was tight security outside the prominent temples of the city, including Mankameshwar temple on Sitapur road and Shree Buddheshwar Mahadev Temple in the Alambagh area. “Rudrabhishek will be performed every day till one month with a special puja on Rakhi Purnima,” he added. The holy month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
-
Man kidnaps friend in Dombivli, arrested
A 51-year-old railway mechanic abducted his friend who failed to return ₹2 lakh that he had borrowed and demanded ₹5 lakh as ransom from his wife. He assaulted the victim to pressurise the wife to pay the money. A resident of Dombivli, 55, Richa Vyapari, reported to Tilak Nagar police in Dombivli that her husband, Atul Vyapari, 56, was abducted on July 9. Jadhav had hatched a plan to abduct Vyapari.
-
Direct flight connecting Lucknow and Varanasi soon, says minister
The direct air service between Lucknow and Varanasi will commence soon, informed Uttar Pradesh tourism and culture minister Jaivir Singh in a press statement on Monday. Soon the people will get positive information, Singh said. Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also informed that Varanasi airport handles 414 aircraft per week, and five airline companies – IndiGo, Air India, Go-First Air, Spice Jet, and Vistara are operating. Varanasi is a world-famous religious city.
-
Delhi’s Covid positivity rate surges to 6.06%, active caseload at 1,886
The Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi breached the 6 per cent mark on Monday after several days with the national capital logging 378 new infections in the last 24 hours. According to data shared by the health department, two Covid-linked deaths were also reported during the day, taking the total number of lives lost since the beginning of the pandemic to 26,294.
-
‘Azadi Ki Railgadi aur Station’ celebrations begin at Prayagraj Junction
Joining the entire nation in celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' which commemorates the 75th year of India's Independence, the North Central Railway kick-started a one-week event called 'Azadi Ki Railgadi aur Station' at Prayagraj Junction, on Monday. The celebration was inaugurated in New Delhi by the CEO and chairman Railway Board VK Tripathi. The events at Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi were inaugurated by DRM-Jhansi Ashutosh and at Agra Cantt station by DRM Anand Swaroop.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics