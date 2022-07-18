Smart sensor-based public toilets start coming up in Sangam city

Under the Smart City Project, smart public toilets have been installed for the residents of Sangam city. A total of five such public toilets have already been set up within the city limits, and 70 more will be constructed soon, informed officials.

The entire operation of these toilets, from the opening of the door to the flow of water from taps and its self-cleaning ability, everything is based on smart sensors. The user just has to insert a ₹5 coin to start using the toilet whose walls and toilet seats are all made of steel and the water taps are fitted with sensors, they added.

“An average public toilet requires an average of 7 litres of water per person. But these toilets take about one-third less water i.e. two-and-a-half litres of water. These toilets are environment-friendly and function only when the user puts a coin at the slated space,” said the environment engineer of PNN, Uttam Verma.

Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN) floated a tender for the construction of these state–of–the–art public toilets in January 2021. Technical bids of six agencies which had responded to the tender were opened and after the opening of the financial bids, one of them was selected.

These automatic self-cleaning toilets are being set up in three stages as part of an area-based development project. The agency has to construct 25 toilets at each stage; to start with five such toilets have already been constructed, civic officials shared.

There is also the provision of automatic self-cleaning of the toilets wherein after every ten uses the toilet automatically cleans itself thoroughly. There is a separate provision for male and female users. These toilets would be monitored through the integrated control and command centre (ICCC).

Any malfunctioning or shortage of water would be noticed at ICCC and corrective steps would be taken by the person concerned. The agency, which has constructed these toilets, has been given the responsibility of maintaining these toilets, officials explained.

The sites where the first five toilets have been constructed include one each near Hot Stuff crossing, Gate Number 1 of Chandra Shekhar Azad Park, Elgin road (crossing of Mishra Bhavan), Fire Station and near Boy’s High School.