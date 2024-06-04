 Snag in crane disrupts Lucknow airport ops; 9 flights diverted - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Snag in crane disrupts Lucknow airport ops; 9 flights diverted

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 04, 2024 03:07 PM IST

The crane malfunctioned and remained stuck at a height beyond permissible limits, obstructing aircraft movements.

Flight operations at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh (CCS) Airport faced disruptions on Tuesday due to a technical snag in a crane.

Snag in crane disrupts Lucknow airport ops; 9 flights diverted

The crane, deployed for the ongoing phase 2 expansion of Terminal 3, malfunctioned and remained stuck at a height beyond permissible limits, obstructing aircraft movements.

This led to the diversion of six flights to Delhi, two to Varanasi, and one to Prayagraj.

An airport spokesperson said: “...the crane encountered a technical issue and became stuck at a height that compromised safe flight operations. Consequently, all flight operations at the airport have been temporarily halted. Our team is diligently working to resolve the problem and resume normal operations as soon as possible.”

In the meantime, the airport, in collaboration with airline operators and other stakeholders, has made additional seating arrangements for passengers at the terminals. Basic refreshments and water were provided to those affected. The spokesperson added, “We are working on a war footing to restore flight operations and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to passengers.”

News / Cities / Lucknow / Snag in crane disrupts Lucknow airport ops; 9 flights diverted
