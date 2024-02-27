Solar power to illuminate Lucknow’s health centres

LUCKNOW: Solar power will light up some of the community health centres and first referral centres in Lucknow. The centres being selected for the installation of solar power plant are based on the number of institutional deliveries taking place. For representation (Sourced)

“Under the national programme for climate change and human health, the initiative is being undertaken to ensure that power supply disruptions do not hinder clinical work such as deliveries, operations, and even vaccination (maintenance of the cold chain),” said Dr Manoj Agarwal, chief medical officer of Lucknow.

“At least 3 kW of power will be generated in hybrid mode, as after charging the batteries, the excess electricity will be sent to the grid. This system will ensure round-the-clock power supply at health centres to run all equipment smoothly,” he said.

“Installing solar panels will provide a third source of power to these health centres. The first being the main connection, the second being the generator sets, and solar being the third. With solar power supplied to health facilities, the need for generator sets may be eliminated, and dependence on the main power supply will also be reduced,” he added.

In Lucknow, Itaunja (2,398 deliveries), BKT (1,523 deliveries), NK Road (168 deliveries), Kakori (1,850), Gosaiganj (2,163), Chinhat (856), and Mal (2,814) health centres will have solar panels installed for generating solar power. Apart from Lucknow, such systems will also be installed in health centres in Ghaziabad, Sitapur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Bahraich, and Sant Kabir Nagar districts.

Dr. Brijesh Rathore, director general of medical health, said, “We are starting this initiative from select districts, and gradually it shall be adopted across the state. The process will help ensure the smooth functioning of health facilities.”

The solar panels will be installed on the boundary wall on the terrace of the building, depending upon the available space. The installation is likely to start in March, and power generation is expected to commence by April.