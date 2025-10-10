Southwest monsoon bids adieu to most parts of UP

LUCKNOW The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from most parts of UP and there will be no significant change in the minimum temperature over the next one week in the absence of overcast sky and rain. But there will be a slight increase in the maximum temperature, due to which it is likely to remain normal or below normal at most of the places, said the weatherman. There will be no significant change in the minimum temperature over the next one week. (File Photo)

After the southwest monsoon withdrew from most parts of western Uttar Pradesh in two phases on September 24 and 26, rainfall thereafter caused by successive active weather systems has come to an end. Conditions for monsoon withdrawal from the remaining parts of the state are favourable over the next 48 hours.

“Given the absence of any active weather system in UP and the possibility of dry weather for the next few days due to the prevailing dry westerly/northwesterly winds at the surface level, the southwest monsoon withdrew from most parts of the state, except for the south-eastern part of Purvanchal (Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur) on Friday (October 10),” said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at Lucknow Met office.