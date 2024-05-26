 SP accuses police of breaking into candidate’s house - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SP accuses police of breaking into candidate’s house

ByHT Correspondent
May 26, 2024 06:32 AM IST

Sharing the video of the incident on X, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP and described this action as a sign of its desperation in the face of defeat, claiming that they were trying to tarnish the image of an honest leader. The video shows an argument between the police and the SP candidate.

Lucknow The Samajwadi Party on Saturday accused the Uttar Pradesh police of “breaking into the house of their candidate, Lalji Verma, in Ambedkarnagar by jumping over the wall and placing him under arrest as voting was underway in the constituency”.

In a post on his X, Akhilesh criticised the police action, stating, “Police raided the house of SP’s winning Ambedkarnagar candidate Shri Lalji Verma, but found nothing.” (HT FILE)
In a post on his X, Akhilesh criticised the police action, stating, “Police raided the house of SP’s winning Ambedkarnagar candidate Shri Lalji Verma, but found nothing.” (HT FILE)

Sharing the video of the incident on X, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP and described this action as a sign of its desperation in the face of defeat, claiming that they were trying to tarnish the image of an honest leader. The video shows an argument between the police and the SP candidate.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In a post on his X, Akhilesh criticised the police action, stating, “Police raided the house of SP’s winning Ambedkarnagar candidate Shri Lalji Verma, but found nothing. This is a heinous act to tarnish Shri Lalji Verma’s honest image. It is highly condemnable! This is the desperation of the losing BJP.”

The SP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission in this matter.

Meanwhile, Verma has accused the administration of harassing him. He said, “The entire administrative machinery of Ambedkarnagar is harassing me, and the people of Ambedkarnagar will respond with their votes.” Verma asserted that despite harassment, he would not let the voices of the backward classes, Dalits, and minorities be suppressed. He urged SP workers to remain steadfast at the polling booths and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the widespread support from the community since morning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / SP accuses police of breaking into candidate’s house
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On