SP accuses police of breaking into candidate’s house

Lucknow The Samajwadi Party on Saturday accused the Uttar Pradesh police of “breaking into the house of their candidate, Lalji Verma, in Ambedkarnagar by jumping over the wall and placing him under arrest as voting was underway in the constituency”. In a post on his X, Akhilesh criticised the police action, stating, “Police raided the house of SP’s winning Ambedkarnagar candidate Shri Lalji Verma, but found nothing.” (HT FILE)

Sharing the video of the incident on X, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP and described this action as a sign of its desperation in the face of defeat, claiming that they were trying to tarnish the image of an honest leader. The video shows an argument between the police and the SP candidate.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In a post on his X, Akhilesh criticised the police action, stating, “Police raided the house of SP’s winning Ambedkarnagar candidate Shri Lalji Verma, but found nothing. This is a heinous act to tarnish Shri Lalji Verma’s honest image. It is highly condemnable! This is the desperation of the losing BJP.”

The SP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission in this matter.

Meanwhile, Verma has accused the administration of harassing him. He said, “The entire administrative machinery of Ambedkarnagar is harassing me, and the people of Ambedkarnagar will respond with their votes.” Verma asserted that despite harassment, he would not let the voices of the backward classes, Dalits, and minorities be suppressed. He urged SP workers to remain steadfast at the polling booths and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the widespread support from the community since morning.