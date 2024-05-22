SP, Cong competed in appeasing their vote bank: Modi in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ The Congress and the Samajwadi Party, partners in the opposition INDIA bloc, are “anti-development”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, adding that both parties have competed in the appeasement of their vote bank. PM Narendra Modi addressing the crowd at Parade Ground in Prayagraj on Tuesday (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT))

Addressing a poll rally in Prayagraj, Modi alleged that the Congress had “hatched a conspiracy to amend the Constitution by imposing Emergency” and added that “its character has still not changed.” “What used to happen (at Kumbh) during the time of SP-Congress? There used to be stampedes. People used to die... SP and Congress were more concerned about their vote bank than Kumbh,” Modi said, while addressing the gathering at the Parade ground in Prayagraj, which comes under the Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“They were afraid that if they were seen doing too much for Kumbh, their vote bank might get offended. There was a competition of appeasement between SP and Congress. Their boycott of the Ram temple (consecration ceremony) is a part of this,” he said, adding that the people of Prayagraj will not “forgive those who insulted Lord Ram”.

Prayagraj is famous for the Kumbh Mela, considered one of the most sacred pilgrimages in Hinduism, held at the Triveni Sangam — the confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati river.

Modi was canvassing for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Vinod Sonkar from the Allahabad parliamentary constituency and Praveen Patel from neighbouring Phulpur Lok Sabha seat. Both constituencies in eastern Uttar Pradesh will vote in the sixth phase of the ongoing general elections on May 25.

Modi also accused the Congress of spreading lies in the country regarding the Constitution and said that he would not allow it to snatch reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and backward classes. “The boat of the INDI alliance is sinking. They have only one crutch — lies. They are lying repeatedly. They are spreading lies regarding the Constitution.”

His remarks came as a counter to the Congress’s allegation that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s “400 plus” slogan for the ongoing polls is aimed at changing the Constitution and ending the reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs.

“Who poses a threat to the Constitution? You tell, who hatched the conspiracy of amending the Constitution by imposing Emergency? The Allahabad high court had reined in on the dictatorship of the Congress,” Modi said, slamming the principal opposition party over its charge. “So many years have passed, yet the character of the Congress has not changed.”

Alleging that the INDIA bloc partners Congress and SP were planning to provide reservation to their vote bank — “those indulging in vote jihad” — by going against the Constitution, Modi said that even Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, was against giving reservation on the basis of religion.

“In Karnataka, the Congress government has given the OBC quota to the Muslims. Now, they want to do this in the entire country. But I will not allow these people to snatch the reservation given to the Dalits and backward classes and this is a guarantee of Modi,” he alleged.

Hours before his Prayagraj rally, the Congress hit out at Modi over the examination paper leaks issue in Uttar Pradesh.

“Today’s questions for the outgoing PM’s visit to Prayagraj: Does the PM endorse the UP CM’s views opposing reservations? Are paper leaks a conspiracy to avoid recruitment to government jobs? Where are the promised 2 crore [20 million] new jobs? Why is the Modi Sarkar reducing number of flights from Prayagraj airport?...” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posted on X.