SP delegation stopped from visiting Bareilly amid unrest

A 14-member Samajwadi Party (SP) delegation, including MPs, MLAs and senior leaders, was prevented by the Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday from visiting Bareilly, following violent clashes. Police cited sensitive law and order conditions for stopping the leaders, some of whom were placed under house arrest, while others were intercepted en route. A 14-member delegation led by the LoP in the assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey, was stopped by the UP police as they prepared to visit the violence-hit district. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the UP Assembly and SP MLA Mata Prasad Pandey, who was heading the delegation, was put under house arrest in Lucknow on Saturday morning. He said police served him a notice asking him not to step out, while a letter from Bareilly district magistrate (DM) warned his visit could worsen the situation. “The administration wants to hide its failures and that is why we are being stopped. They do not want us to see the atrocities committed on innocent people,” Pandey alleged.

SP MPs Iqra Hasan, Mohibullah Nadwi and Harendra Malik were intercepted at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border. Hasan called the restrictions an ‘undeclared emergency’. “We just want to meet the victims in Bareilly. What is the problem with the slogan ‘I Love Muhammad’? Many innocent people have been framed by the police. The Supreme Court should take cognisance of what the UP government is doing,” Hasan said. Malik alleged that democracy was being curtailed by the BJP government, saying the delegation was only carrying a message of peace and brotherhood.

In Sambhal, security was tightened outside the residence of SP MP Ziaur Rehman Barq, who was also scheduled to join the delegation. PAC personnel were stationed at his house and checkposts were set up at city exits.

SP state president Shyam Lal Pal claimed that after the September 26 clashes in Bareilly, police jailed 81 people, sealed four community halls, bulldozed houses and shops, and conducted what he termed a ‘half-encounter’ of three persons.

The unrest began on September 9 after an FIR was filed against 24 people for putting up ‘I Love Muhammad’ posters during a Barawafat procession. Hindu groups objected to the posters, calling them provocative. Cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council later called for a protest march, which he cancelled, but his supporters still gathered, leading to violent clashes. Police used lathi-charge and tear gas as protestors pelted stones. Over 2,000 people were involved and 81 arrests followed.

Internet restored after two-day suspension

Meanwhile, internet services in the district, which had been suspended since Thursday, were restored around 1 pm on Saturday. Authorities said the step was necessary to maintain peace ahead of Friday prayers. The restoration brought relief to residents and businesses who had faced disruptions due to the blackout.