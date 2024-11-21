SP demands re-polling in Meerapur, arrest of SHO over viral video

A day after the Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has called for re-polling at 52 polling stations in Muzaffarnagar’s Meerapur assembly constituency. The demand comes following an incident where station house officer (SHO) Kakrauli, Rajiv Sharma, was seen in a viral video allegedly pointing a pistol at female voters. The SP has urged that Sharma be immediately arrested, dismissed from service, and sent to jail. The SP has urged that SHO be immediately arrested, dismissed from service, and sent to jail. (File photo)

SP State President Shyam Lal Pal submitted a memorandum to the chief electoral officer in Lucknow, pressing for the re-polling at these 52 booths and the termination of Sharma’s services. The party has also called for the suspension of several police personnel accused of misconduct during the elections. Among those named are inspectors Bablu Kumar, HN Singh, town In-charge Virendra and several others from Meerapur and surrounding areas.

Earlier on Thursday, SP secretary general and MP, Ram Gopal Yadav, demanded the cancellation of elections in Meerapur, Sisamau, and Kundarki assembly seats. On the social media platform X, Yadav stated, “The bypolls were a battle between the SP and the district officials, not between the SP and the BJP. The police harassment in Meerapur, Sisamau, and other constituencies is a grave threat to democracy. Voters, particularly Muslims, were intimidated and prevented from voting at gunpoint, which warrants re-elections under the supervision of paramilitary forces.”

The SP chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also accused the police of obstructing SP voters and conducting unlawful ID checks, despite Election Commission (EC) directives. Following complaints from his party, the EC suspended five police officers for their alleged misconduct.