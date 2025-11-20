Special Intensive Revision: 99.48% enumeration forms distributed in Uttar Pradesh, says CEO

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa on Wednesday said out of the 15.44 crore (15,44,30,092) voters in the state, enumeration forms have been distributed among over 15.36 crore (15,36,29,570) or 99.48% voters since the start of the exercise on November 4. The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls began on November 4. (FILE PHOTO)

The voters are required to fill and submit the completed enumeration forms by December 4 after which the draft voter list will be published on December 9.

The final voter list will be published on February 7 after hearing claims and objections received from the people from December 9 to January 8. Eligible voters have also been given the opportunity to fill out the enumeration forms online. Till Wednesday, over 90,000 voters had filled out the enumeration forms online, Rinwa said.

The CEO, who held a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties on Wednesday, informed that the parties have appointed 385,799 booth level agents (BLAs). The Samajwadi Party (SP) has appointed 112,309 BLAs, the BJP 156,015, the BSP 100,169, the Congress 16,538, the Apna Dal (S) 713, and the CPI (M) 55 BLAs. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the National People’s Party (NPP) have not yet appointed a single BLA, the CEO said.

Rinwa also urged all political parties to appoint their own BLAs at each polling booth. There are 162, 486 booths in the state. The BLAs’ appointment by the political parties should also help voters in filling the enumeration forms, so that the SIR process can be made easier and transparent. BLAs can get a maximum of 50 counting forms filled daily and hand them to BLOs, he said.

Going door to door, the BLOs are distributing and collecting the enumeration forms. The help of volunteers from NCC, NSS and voluntary organisations is also being taken to fill the enumeration forms correctly. The voter list of the year 2003 is available on voters.eci.gov.in and ceouttarpradesh.nic.in and can also be downloaded, he said. Help desks have been set up at the district and assembly constituency level to assist voters who can contact the District Contact Centers (DCCs) on the phone number 1950 and “Book a Call with BLO” to register their problems, he said.

During the meeting, the CEO provided detailed information on the progress, guidelines, and schedule of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process underway in the state, as directed by the Election Commission of India. He appealed to all parties for cooperation in ensuring the accuracy of the voter list.

He assured the political parties that strict instructions have been issued to all officials to ensure that no negligence will be tolerated during the SIR.

No documents are being collected from the voters during the distribution and collection of enumeration forms. The names of the voters who fill in their details on the enumeration form and submit it to BLOs will be included in the document list. Voters whose names do not match the voter list of the year 2003 will be issued a notice, the CEO said.