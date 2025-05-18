SRN Hospital in Prayagraj to transform trauma centre into level-1 facility

With an aim to strengthen emergency medical services in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital (SRNH) in Prayagraj is set to upgrade its existing level-2 trauma centre to a full-fledged level-1 facility. According to officials, the construction of the new trauma block will begin in June 2025. (HT File)

Aligning with the Apex Trauma Centre Guidelines by the union ministry of health and family welfare, the proposed expansion will transform the trauma centre into a state-of-the-art 100-bed level-1 facility at a cost of over ₹38.84 crore, said officials at SRNH, an associated hospital of Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, Prayagraj.

According to officials, the construction of the new trauma block will begin in June 2025. The facility to developed with the state government’s support will likely be functional within 18-24 months.

Dr RK Chaudhry, co-nodal officer of the trauma centre at SRN Hospital, said, “With the transition to level-1 trauma care, we aim to save more lives by ensuring timely, integrated, and multidisciplinary treatment for every serious case arriving here. The upgraded centre will be a lifeline for trauma victims in eastern U.P. and a model of modern emergency care in the state.”

Planned expansion

As per the already-floated tender and planning documents, the new trauma block will include a state-of-the-art integrated emergency room with triage, resuscitation, and fast-track bays along with dedicated ICU and HDU zones with increased bed strength.

There will also be a high dependency unit (HDU), also known as an intermediate care unit (ICU) or step-down unit -- a specialised area within a hospital that provides a higher level of care than a general ward but is not an intensive care unit.

The facility will also have at least four modular operation theatres, on-site CT, MRI, digital X-ray, and ultrasonography units as well as 24x7 in-house laboratory and blood bank support along with dedicated spaces for neurosurgery, orthopaedic trauma, plastic and general surgery teams.

Current scenario and limitations

At present, SRN Hospital’s trauma centre, functioning since 2012, operates with 53 beds, including 10 intensive care unit beds, two operation theatres besides diagnostic and critical testing facilities. The current layout affects patient mobility and slows down multidisciplinary interventions during emergencies, officials said.

Wide catchment and patient load

Currently, the SRNH trauma centre serves hundreds of trauma patients every week, not only from Prayagraj but also from adjoining districts, including Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, and parts of Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

Most cases involve road traffic accidents, head injuries, polytrauma, burns, and orthopaedic emergencies. Hospital officials claim to have noted a spike in trauma referrals during Magh Mela, Kumbh Mela and festive seasons, when mass gatherings lead to a higher incidence of accidents and critical injuries.

Apex Trauma Centre Guidelines

As per national norms and the Trauma Care Facility Guidelines by the Directorate General of Health Services, a level-1 trauma centre must be affiliated with a teaching hospital, have multidisciplinary specialist teams available 24x7, possess full diagnostic and operative capabilities on-site, have designated space for rehabilitation and psychological care, and serve as a referral hub for lower-tier trauma centres

SRNH meets a major part of the eligibility already and is being structurally equipped now to meet remaining requirements, hospital officials said.