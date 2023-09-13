News / Cities / Lucknow News / Stalemate between lawyers, govt continues

Stalemate between lawyers, govt continues

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 13, 2023 12:55 AM IST

Lawyers in Uttar Pradesh will continue their boycott of courts on Wednesday in protest of the lathi-charge on advocates in Hapur on August 29. They are demanding action against the police officers responsible.

Lawyers across the state will continue to boycott courts on Wednesday in support of a strike call given by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh to protest the lathi-charge on advocates in Hapur on August 29.

HT Image
HT Image

Lawyers of the Allahabad high court and its Lucknow bench will also be on strike.

Office bearers of all lawyers’ associations of the state capital will assemble at gate number six of the high court bench in Lucknow on Wednesday to stage a protest.

They will also hold a meeting to decide their future course of action.

“Lawyers across the state will be on strike on Wednesday as the state government has failed to take action against cops responsible for cane-charging lawyers in Hapur,” said Anand Mani Tripathi, the president of Oudh Bar Association of the high court bench in Lucknow.

Kuldeep Narain Mishra, the general secretary of Lucknow Bar Association of the district court, stated that lawyers of the district court would also protest on Wednesday.

It may be pointed out that police cane-charged lawyers in Hapur on August 29 when they were protesting an FIR against a woman lawyer and her father after she had an accident with two motorcycle-riding policemen.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out