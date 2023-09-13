Stalemate between lawyers, govt continues

Lawyers across the state will continue to boycott courts on Wednesday in support of a strike call given by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh to protest the lathi-charge on advocates in Hapur on August 29. HT Image

Lawyers of the Allahabad high court and its Lucknow bench will also be on strike.

Office bearers of all lawyers’ associations of the state capital will assemble at gate number six of the high court bench in Lucknow on Wednesday to stage a protest.

They will also hold a meeting to decide their future course of action.

“Lawyers across the state will be on strike on Wednesday as the state government has failed to take action against cops responsible for cane-charging lawyers in Hapur,” said Anand Mani Tripathi, the president of Oudh Bar Association of the high court bench in Lucknow.

Kuldeep Narain Mishra, the general secretary of Lucknow Bar Association of the district court, stated that lawyers of the district court would also protest on Wednesday.

It may be pointed out that police cane-charged lawyers in Hapur on August 29 when they were protesting an FIR against a woman lawyer and her father after she had an accident with two motorcycle-riding policemen.

