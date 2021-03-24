State prepares to implement wider gap between Covidshield doses

In line with the Centre’s decision, beneficiaries will soon get a wider gap of up to eight weeks between the first and the second doses of the Covishield vaccine in the state.

The Union health ministry had said in a statement on March 22 that the second dose of Covishield can be given up to eight weeks after the first.

“We have informed the vaccinating teams verbally about the change in the gap period for Covishield and a written order will reach them all by Thursday. Hence, those opting for Covishield as their vaccine can get the second dose at an extended interval up to eight weeks from the first dose,” said Dr Ajai Ghai, the state immunisation officer.

At present, beneficiaries of both Covishield and Covaxin get the second dose at a gap of 28 days.

“Studies have shown better response of the vaccine if it is given at a gap of 6 to 8 weeks, hence the same will be followed for Covishield beneficiaries. A beneficiary will be able to get the second shot between six and eight weeks whenever they want,” said Dr Ghai.

When a person gets the first dose, he or she will get a vaccination card in which the gap for the second dose will be mentioned. The after the vaccination will have the same details.

The interval between two doses of Covishield was revisited by National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and subsequently by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), said the health official.

The state has administered over 49.78 lakh doses (updated till March 24 morning). There are over 4,500 vaccination sites in the state where at least 100 beneficiaries are administered the Covid vaccine dose in one day. Vaccination is being done both in government and private health facilities.