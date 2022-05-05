Stepmother arrested for killing four-year-old girl in Pratapgarh
The Pratapgarh Police on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly killing her four-year-old stepdaughter whose body was found inside an unused well in Rajanpur village in Kunda area on Wednesday morning.
The girl was missing since Tuesday and villagers spotted her body when foul smell emanated from the well.
SHO of Kunda police station Pradeep Kumar Singh said Dinesh Kumar Saroj’s third wife Shanti Devi has been arrested for killing her stepdaughter as she disliked the way the girl passed comments on her.
Shanti Devi told police that the girl often used to make comments and pick faults in her household works, including her cooking. The girl also used to complain to her parents about her.
“The victim’s complaints and comments continued even as Shanti Devi became pregnant. Then Shanti Devi planned to kill the girl. On Tuesday evening, while she was playing with other kids then Shanti Devi took her to a well on some pretext and pushed her inside,” the SHO said.
Shanti Devi was detained for questioning when her husband raised suspicion over her involvement. Later she confessed to have committed the crime.
An FIR has been registered against Shanti Devi for murder and she has been sent to jail, the SHO added.
Adityanath hands over Alaknanda tourist bungalow to Uttarakhand
LUCKNOW/HARIDWAR UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated the Bhagirathi Tourist Guest House of the UP State Tourism Development Corporation in Haridwar and handed over the Alaknanda tourist bungalow in the pilgrimage town to Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a major step towards resolving the long-pending issue of distribution of assets between the two neighbouring states. As UP refused to hand over Alaknanda to Uttarakhand, the issue went to the Supreme Court.
80K boxes of Alphonso mangoes reach APMC market every day
Summers and mangoes go hand-in-hand: Navi Mumbai. This year, the APMC market in Vashi has received the highest number of Alphonso mangoes in the last four years. Every day, the market receives around 80,000 boxes. Last year, the number was 60,000 boxes per day. The mangoes are arriving from Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Raigad districts of Maharashtra to the APMC market. The Alphonso mangoes from Karnataka and Kerala will land here mostly after May 15.
Grievances related to civic issues declined post-pandemic in city: Report
Mumbai: In a report by NGO Praja Foundation on the status of civic issues in Mumbai, it was revealed that the total number of complaints filed by citizens related to various civic-related issues in the city has dropped post-pandemic. According to the data shared by the NGO, the BMC has recorded 9,45,156 complaints in the Centralised Complaint Registration System (CCRS) between 2012 and 2021.
Byculla officials neglected MP Navneet Rana's health issues, says husband
On Wednesday, MP Navneet Rana was taken to JJ Hospital for her spondylitis treatment and then brought back to Mumbai's Byculla jail. Her lawyer had earlier provided details of her health condition, saying she had spondylitis and that the condition was deteriorating due to continuously sitting and lying on the floor of the jail.
Mumbai stares at blood shortage, NGOs rush to organise donation camps
Mumbai: With many Mumbaiites away on summer vacations, the city has started seeing a drop in stock at blood banks. According to the State Blood Transfusion Council, Mumbai has enough supply for the next seven to eight days. Typically on any given day, blood banks in Mumbai have a stock of 10,500 to 14,700 units of blood that can last 21 days. Non-government organisations (NGOs) have started organising blood donation camps.
