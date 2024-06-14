Stern action against those practising without bar council registration: CBA

The Central Bar Association (CBA) of the district court on Thursday warned of stern action against those practising law in the court without being registered with the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh. For Representation Only (HT File)

In a meeting convened on Thursday, the CBA passed a resolution approving action against fake lawyers. The CBA also warned against individuals who wear lawyers’ attire to mislead people in the court.

Anurag Srivastav, joint secretary of the CBA, said that the Bar Association had recently received several complaints about individuals practising legal work in court without being registered with the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh.

“The CBA will lodge an FIR against such fake advocates. We have also requested people to provide details of such persons, assuring that the names of complainants will not be disclosed,” said Srivastav.

On June 7,2023, Sanjeev Maheshwari ‘Jeeva’ was shot dead by 26-year-old accused Vijay Yadav (alias Anand Yadav). He had entered the court premises dressed as a lawyer. In the shootout, three more people—including two head constables, Lal Mohammed and Kamlesh Chowdhary, and an 18-month-old girl, Laxmi—sustained injuries.

Biometric smart card system yet to be implemented

The state government has proposed a biometric-based smart card system for the entry of lawyers in district courts. The move aims to enhance the security of district courts across the state. The pilot project will be introduced in the district courts of Lucknow and Azamgarh. Subsequently, it will be implemented in other district courts in a phased manner. This initiative will help keep out unwanted elements from the court premises.