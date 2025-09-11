Stray cattle were less visible in SP rule because of rampant slaughter: Dharampal Singh

Uttar Pradesh has seen major changes in livestock management under chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s government since 2017. From establishing thousands of cow protection centres to schemes encouraging farmers to rear cattle, the state has invested heavily in addressing the stray cattle issue that has long troubled farmers and residents alike. Yet, concerns persist, particularly about the financial burden and the continuing cycle of abandonment. Animal husbandry and dairy development minister, Dharampal Singh, speaks on the challenges, government interventions and the way forward: Excerpts:. Dharampal Singh, minister, animal husbandry and dairy development. (Sourced)

Q Stray cattle continue to remain a challenge in UP despite large-scale government intervention. Why has the problem not gone away?

A Agriculture and livestock are inseparable — one supports the other. But stray cattle became a big problem because farmers abandoned animals once they stopped giving milk or ceased to be useful. Our government, under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, has worked to resolve this. When we came to power in 2017, there were only about 100 cow conservation centres across UP. Today, there are 7,782 centres housing nearly 13.5 lakh stray cattle. We spend around ₹8 crore every single day on their upkeep. This shows our seriousness.

Q: Even with such large numbers in shelters, people still report bulls on highways and cattle damaging crops?

A The cycle is continuous. We catch stray cattle and send them to cow shelters, but farmers keep releasing new ones once they become unproductive. That is why the problem has not been eliminated completely.

Q Stray cattle are a major problem on highways. They cause mishaps and bulls often charge people. How do you plan to check this?

A We have launched a programme of fitting radium belts on cattle in villages around highways so that they are visible at night and accidents can be prevented. We are also creating awareness among villagers and farmers about the dangers stray cattle pose on highways and urging them to cooperate in keeping roads safe.

Q What about a permanent solution...is there one in sight?

A Earlier, the menace was hidden because of rampant illegal slaughter. Under the Samajwadi Party rule, slaughterhouses were everywhere and cows trembled at the sight of butchers. After the Yogi Adityanath government came, the anti-cow slaughter law was enforced strictly. Today, it is the butchers who tremble on seeing cows. But the government alone cannot provide a permanent solution. The society must also realise the value of cows. Farmers should stop abandoning them after their productive years, only then can the cycle be broken.

Q What steps has your ministry taken to encourage farmers to keep cows instead of abandoning them?

A We are working on multiple fronts. Breed improvement programmes are being run so that cows produce up to 12 litres of milk a day, making them more productive to farmers. A new scheme allows people to rear up to four cows, for which the government provides ₹6,000 per month along with assistance in constructing a cowshed. We are also promoting income generation from cow by-products. In Varanasi, for instance, a plant is buying cow urine at ₹5 per litre and dung at ₹2 per kg for use in medicines and organic products, and we plan to replicate such initiatives across the state. Besides, there are strong policy measures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to check American dairy imports and the reduction of GST on Indian dairy products from 18% to 5%. All these steps combined will ensure that farmers find value in rearing cows rather than abandoning them.

Q But doesn’t spending crores on stray cattle from the state exchequer come at the cost of schools, hospitals and other development works?

A Absolutely, this is a huge financial burden. Ideally, the government should not be rearing cattle — that is society’s role. This money could have gone into infrastructure, education or health. But we are forced to spend because of public neglect. That is why we are creating awareness. The sooner people realise their responsibility, the faster we can reduce this expenditure. We are also making various efforts to turn all the cow conservation centres into self-sustainable models to ease the burden on the state exchequer.

Q Animal lovers opposed the SC’s order on sheltering stray dogs, arguing it was unnatural and costly. Yet, we rarely see the same activists speak about stray cattle. Why do you think so?

A (Smiles) That is a very valid question. There is indeed a paradox. People become vocal when it comes to dogs, but when it comes to cows, an animal central to our culture and rural economy, there is silence. The society must think seriously about this double standard.

