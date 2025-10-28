Stray dogs case: UP seeks urgent compliance reports from local bodies on ABC Rules

The urban development department of Uttar Pradesh on Monday directed all municipal corporations and local bodies to submit compliance reports within four days on measures taken to sterilise stray dogs, administer anti-rabies vaccinations, and set up monitoring committees as per the government order issued on September 10, 2025, under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023. The directive follows the Supreme Court’s sharp remarks earlier on Monday against states and union territories that failed to file compliance affidavits on the implementation of the ABC Rules.

Officials said the directive aims to help the state government prepare a consolidated report for submission to the apex court before the next hearing. Department insiders revealed that officials were caught unprepared for the court’s strict stance, which includes summoning chief secretaries of defaulting states on November 3 to explain the delay.

The bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta, and Justice N V Anjaria had noted that only West Bengal, Telangana, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi had submitted compliance affidavits, despite earlier directions on August 22.

Following the development, the urban development department issued fresh instructions to all urban local bodies to ensure strict adherence to the September 10 order. “Each municipal corporation and local body must submit a detailed compliance report confirming enforcement of the directives,” a department official said, requesting anonymity.

The government order outlines a set of measures balancing public safety and humane animal management. It mandates that any dog involved in a biting incident be kept under observation for 10 days at an Animal Birth Control Dog Care Centre, prioritises sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination for unsterilised dogs, and requires microchipping before release. It also directs authorities to maintain daily health and behavioural records and investigate repeat biting cases through a three-member committee.

Additionally, the order calls for setting up designated feeding zones in coordination with NGOs and Resident Welfare Associations. These bodies were required to file compliance reports with the urban development department, but many failed to do so, prompting the latest directive.