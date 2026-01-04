Strict crowd control measures eased at rly stations in Prayagraj

Railway authorities here on Sunday withdrew Mahakumbh-like restrictions at major railway stations in Prayagraj, after the Paush Purnima bathing festival of Magh Mela-2026 drew far fewer passengers than anticipated. Representational image (Sourced)

Divisional railway manager Amit Singh said the single-direction entry system at station premises has been lifted and vehicle access fully restored to ensure passenger convenience.

The restrictions at Prayagraj Junction, Subedarganj, Chheoki, Naini and Prayag stations have been removed. Passenger entry at Prayagraj Junction has resumed from both Civil Lines and City sides. Escalators and lifts that were shut earlier have also been made operational after crowd levels remained low in the morning hours, officials said.

The Railways had implemented a single-direction entry and exit system, anticipating heavy rush on Paush Purnima, similar to the strategy adopted during Mahakumbh-2025. However, the turnout of devotees and passengers was considerably less than expected, causing unnecessary inconvenience to regular commuters. Authorities decided to withdraw the restrictions from Sunday afternoon after reviewing the situation.

Some reserved class passengers faced difficulties due to vehicle entry restrictions, particularly from the Civil Lines side where vehicular access remained prohibited initially.