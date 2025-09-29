Strive for a developed India by 2047: UP CM to local bodies

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called upon all urban local bodies to strive to build a developed India by 2047. Yogi made the remark while addressing via a video link over 13,800 elected representatives, including mayors and chairpersons of 17 municipal corporations, 200 municipal councils, and 545 town panchayats. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Under the ‘Viksit UP @ 2047’ dialogue series, the CM had a virtual interaction with the representatives of the local bodies wherein he urged every urban body to commit itself to the mission of making its city clean, modern, well-organised and self-reliant.

Yogi emphasised that every municipal body must integrate innovation into its action plans, prioritising the modernisation of civic services. Urban development should not be confined to infrastructure alone. Instead, every city should evolve into a model of smart services, green spaces, efficient transportation systems and digital accessibility, he said.

The CM also highlighted the need for municipal bodies to identify new avenues of revenue generation. He emphasised that this vision can only be realised when public representatives lead with initiative and actively engage citizens in the process.

“Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India is advancing rapidly on the path of self-reliance and becoming a developed nation with Uttar Pradesh emerging as a frontrunner in this journey. Over the past eight-and-a-half-years, the state has recorded historic milestones in urban development,” the CM said.

The establishment and reorganisation of more than 127 new municipal bodies, development of 17 smart cities, expansion of e-governance services, modern transport projects like Metro, RRTS, and ropeways, along with new solid waste management and sewerage schemes, stand as concrete achievements, he added. “Municipal corporations in Lucknow and Ghaziabad have successfully issued municipal bonds, while the income of urban bodies across the state has increased by 2.5 to 3 times,” Yogi said.

“The state’s urban population is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, making it imperative for municipal bodies to adopt forward-looking strategies and innovative approaches. Urban development plans must be designed to address both future challenges and emerging opportunities,” the CM said.

“The Panch Pran outlined by the PM during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav includes pride in our heritage, ending the mindset of slavery, honouring those who safeguard the nation, fostering unity, and fulfilling one’s civic duties. If these five principles are adopted at every level of governance, no one can stop India from becoming a developed nation by 2047,” Yogi added.

“The mission requires participation of every citizen. The roadmap rests on three pillars—economics, creativity, and vitality—under which 12 sectors will be identified, and sector-specific vision documents prepared,” he said. During the event, a video on the Abhiyan was screened.

The CM appealed to public representatives to ensure that the letter he has issued regarding the Abhiyan is read out in various meetings and community gatherings so that the government’s message reaches every household. He urged them to promote Viksit UP @ 2047 as a subject of dialogue across society.

“The special dialogue programmes are organised by all municipal bodies, with the urban development and planning department providing necessary support. Every family must be encouraged to contribute at least one suggestion, making this a historic document for future generations,” he said.

Civic bodies’ chiefs highlight progress in their regions

Chairpersons of corporations, municipalities and nagar panchayats highlighted progress in their regions and also discussed innovations and income-generation strategies with CM Yogi Adityanath under the Viksit UP@2047 dialogues.

Ayodhya mayor Girish Pati Tripathi highlighted the unprecedented rise in non-tax revenue and assured commitment to maintaining a clean environment for the millions of daily visitors. Discussing Ayodhya’s development as a solar city, the CM suggested convening a mayoral conference to guide other municipal bodies.

Firozabad mayor Kamini Rathore said the corporation’s annual income had doubled from ₹18 crore to ₹40 crore. Jhansi mayor Bihari Lal Arya credited the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority, defence corridor and Bundelkhand expressway to the CM’s vision. The corporation’s income had grown from ₹25 crore to ₹80 crore in three years, he said

Modinagar Nagar Palika Parishad chairperson Vinod Vaishali Jatav sought guidance on utilising vacant land and enhancing revenue. Mirzapur Nagar Palika Parishad president Shyam Sundar said there has been an increase in municipal income from ₹5.89 crore to ₹11 crore. The CM suggested building multi-level parking and tourist facilities near Maa Vindhyavasini Dham.

Alka Singh of Deoria Nagar Palika Parishad highlighted the local projects. In Sultanpur, Nagar Palika Parishad president Praveen Agarwal was assured that district headquarters municipalities would be developed as smart cities.

Prayagraj mayor Umesh Ganesh Kesarwani shared a resolution to develop an IT City and create a “New Prayagraj” with initiatives such as planting 2.19 lakh trees and establishing new green zones, including Shivalik Park. The CM encouraged further development of green initiatives.