Strong, united society essential for national development: RSS chief

Mohan Bhagwat, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak, on Sunday said that India stands as a global centre of goodwill and social harmony, asserting that the country’s civilisational ethos is rooted in a sense of oneness and mutual belonging rather than transactional relationships, according to an RSS functionary. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (HT file)

Calling for stronger grassroots engagement, he urged communities to organise block-level meetings two to three times a year to strengthen social cohesion and rise above caste divisions for the larger good of society, the RSS functionary at the event quoted Bhagwat as saying.

Bhagwat expressed these views at a Kutumb Sneh Sammelan held as part of his three-day visit to Gorakhpur. The initiative was aimed at promoting social harmony, unity, and mutual cooperation. On the occasion, he also shared a meal with representatives from diverse caste groups, including upper castes, Dalits and OBC communities.

“Society must take responsibility and act. The Sangh will support, but real change must come from within the society,” he said, adding that India has historically extended selfless assistance to other nations during times of crisis.

Addressing a Samajik Sadbhav (social harmony) gathering organised by the RSS Goraksh province at Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium as part of the RSS centenary year celebrations, Bhagwat emphasised that the society thrives on interconnectedness rather than self-interest.

“In many parts of the world, relationships are viewed as transactions. In our country, they are rooted in a sense of belonging,” he said. Highlighting India’s enduring cultural unity, the RSS chief noted that diversity in customs, attire and traditions does not divide society because of a shared civilisational consciousness.

“We regard Bharat as our mother, and the same divine essence resides in everyone. That spiritual bond keeps us united despite our distinct identities,” he stated.

Bhagwat stressed that lasting social order depends on harmony within the society not merely on law enforcement. Reflecting on the organisation completing 100 years, he said the milestone should inspire introspection and renewed commitment rather than mere celebrations.

He also emphasised that social discrimination must end and that the society should move forward with a spirit of harmony and equality. Initiatives such as community meals and dialogue among different sections, he said, are intended to reduce social distance and reinforce unity.

Bhagwat said a strong and united society is essential for national development and called for sustained efforts to promote social integration, harmony, and shared responsibility among all communities.

His visit to Gorakhpur includes multiple organisational and social programmes as part of the RSS’s centenary outreach focused on strengthening social cohesion.