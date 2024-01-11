close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News

Students’ protest over ‘insult’ to Ambedkar hits BBAU event

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 11, 2024

The students alleged that Ambedkar was being insulted over and over again in the university, and, for which, BBAU V-C Prof Sanjay Singh and proctor Prof Sanjay Singh were responsible.

The Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) in Lucknow witnessed a charged atmosphere on Wednesday as many of its students prevented university officials from garlanding a bust of BR Ambedkar on the day when the varsity had organised a seminar to mark its foundation day.

The students, who had formed a human chain, even tried to prevent the officials from attending the seminar alleging that Ambedkar had been insulted by some students.

Amid a tense situation that had prevailed in the university for the past few days, there was a huge uproar the previous night over objectionable remarks against Ambedkar on a WhatsApp group of its engineering students.

On Wednesday, the BBAU had organised a seminar and Prof Ramesh Chandran, the vice-chancellor of Maharaja Surajmal Bajri University of Bharatpur, was the chief guest. When Chandran and the BBAU V-C were about to enter the venue, a group of angry students stopped them at the gate and raised slogans against university officials.

The students alleged that Ambedkar was being insulted over and over again in the university, and, for which, BBAU V-C Prof Sanjay Singh and proctor Prof Sanjay Singh were responsible.

The V-C and the chief guest could enter the hall after some delay, and the seminar was held in a largely empty hall amid sloganeering by the protesting students.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
