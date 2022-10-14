Students should wear full-sleeve uniform, says advisory by Lucknow administration

LUCKNOW In wake of the spurt in dengue cases, the district administration has issued an advisory to all schools, asking them to ensure that children wear full sleeves shirts and trousers/salwars to cover hands and legs properly in order to prevent mosquito bite.

“ASHA workers should identify patients with fever and influenza symptoms and do their listing. They should also make people aware of the dos and don’ts to prevent mosquito-borne diseases,” stated the chief medical officer while reviewing the Har Ghar Dastak campaign.

Under this campaign, Asha workers visit places in the district and educate people about symptoms and cure of communicable diseases. They also make a list of patients suffering from various communicable diseases.

As per the advisory, citizens were urged to keep water tanks and containers covered, and not allow water to accumulate in and around their house/establishment.

Himanshu Gupta, ADM (finance and revenue), instructed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation to conduct fogging twice a day – in the morning and in the evening. The panchayati raj officer was asked ensure cleanliness in rural areas while a special cleanliness drive would also be organised in the district.