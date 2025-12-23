Submit affidavits before making allegations in House: Mahana

Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly speaker Satish Mahana on Tuesday said that members should submit affidavits to him before making allegations against anyone in the House. Speaker Satish Mahana on his way to attend the third day of UP assembly winter session in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Mahana made the statement after leader of opposition (LoP) Mata Prasad Pandey raised a concern that while responding to questions from the opposition, the government does not provide straight answers and instead makes allegations against the previous administration.

During questions hour, Pandey cited an example involving minister of state for basic education (independent charge) Sandeep Singh, who was replying to a question about the condition of schools. “The minister said that during the previous government, transfers were done against money. There is a rule that allegations must be backed by evidence. This practice should be stopped, else we shall also reply in the same manner,” Pandey said in the House.

Finance minister Suresh Khanna defended Singh, saying the minister had never named any government. “If you see the proceedings, he never mentioned the Samajwadi Party. He referred to a period till 2000 but did not name any specific government,” Khanna said.

As the exchange continued, Mahana remarked, “I tell all members that before making allegations, affidavits should be sent to my table. This will apply to all 403 members of the House.”

“This applies to both government and opposition members alike,” he added.