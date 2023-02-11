Success shouldn’t be measured by bank balance: Jyotiraditya Scindia at IIM Lucknow event

Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said his decision to end his 18-year-old association with a party (without naming the Congress) was not very easy. He said he decided to move only when he felt that his self-respect was compromised.

Scindia said this at the Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow’s ongoing Manfest Varchasva event.

During an interactive session, a student asked the minister why he decided to move on from the Congress to the BJP. He paused for a moment and termed it a “probing” question.

“The bottomline of all relationships is respect for each other. My self-respect was compromised and it was then I decided to move on. Having said that it was not an easy decision because in my 18-year-long association, the party had given me several opportunities and I, too, worked hard to make it strong,” he said. Jyotiraditya Scindia had quit the Congress party in March 2020 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Talking about his new party, the minister heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unflinching commitment.

“I feel energised while working with him. He is always thinking about the welfare of the people. Remember the only thing that is constant in life is change,” he said.

Responding to another question by an IIM student, about a business school student joining politics, the minister said, “If you want to join politics, the goal of your life should be service to the public (jan sewa) and to make people’s life better. Once you develop that kind of thought process, it will be better for you.”

“Success in life should not be measured by our bank balance. It can be measured with the good spirit with which you lead life. We rarely listen to our heart and most listen to our mind. Once our life journey ends, we are answerable to Him as how we lived our life. If your heart is clean, you have lived life well,” he said.

The minister advised students to keep reflecting within themselves for half-an-hour and ask one simple question: “Am I learning something new or am I developing”.

“If the answer is no, one must realise it is time to switch off and switch on,” he said.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who went to Doon School, Dehradun, Harvard University, Cambridge (UK) and Standford University, California (USA), told IIML students that like many of them he, too, had a plan to set up a startup way back in early 2000. “I planned to set up a high-end startup. But then my father died in a plane crash in 2001 and I decided to become a public servant and joined politics,” he said.

