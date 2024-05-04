Support sought for Rajnath at traders’ meet, all-religion gathering

Lucknow To elicit support for defence minister Rajnath Singh who is contesting the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat, BJP state vice president and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh addressed a meeting organized by Rajajipuram Parikshetra Udyog Vyapar Mandal and Buddheshwar Vikas Mahasabha under west assembly constitueny, on Friday. BJP leader Neeraj Singh appealed to voters to vote for Rajnath Singh . (HT FILE)

Pankaj Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a clear vision to make nation self-and to fulfill this , the BJP would move forward on the ideals of Shri Ram. “Our Sankalp Patra is not for the next five years but is a roadmap for 2047. BJP relies on the hard work of its workers and the trust of the public,” he said.

Singh alleged that Samajwadi Party and Congress were experts in misleading people and playing with emotions.

A Sarva Dharma Sadbhavana Sabha was organized in the Gurudwara community hall in Cantt, in which Lucknow Metropolitan President Anand Dwivedi, BJP senior leader Neeraj Singh, Mahant Divya Giri Maharaj, Fr Donald D’Souza, spokesperson from Christian community, Dr. Gurmeet Singh and Rajendra Singh Bagga from the Sikh community and Maulana Nasir were present.

“Every sect has a right to development . Work is being done with the motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Adhikar. When Modi talks about culture, he does it for everyone. Every project of the central and state government is being given to people of every sect,” said senior BJP leader Neeraj Singh.

Singh said that all religions being on one platform definitely showed that we were all one. “We may be followers of different religions but we all have the same duty, the same goal,” he said.

Also on Friday, while addressing the advocates’ seminar organized under the chairmanship of Shashi Prakash Singh, Additional Solicitor General of India, at Avadh Bar Association Lucknow, Neeraj Singh appealed to voters to vote for Rajnath Singh .

MLA Dharmesh Tomar, Dr LP Mishra, NK Seth, SB Pandey, AM Tripathi and programme coordinator Atul Singh, were prominently present .